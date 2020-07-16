Cheers to West Virginia House of Delegates members Michael Angelucci, Mike Caputo and Linda Longstreth for getting a tour of Fairmont Medical Center, a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and WVU Medicine on Tuesday. Delegates walked away reassured that Marion County residents again have access to quality emergency medicine in the event of a life-threatening illness.
Jeers to Covenant Church, of Fairmont, for holding an event in which more than 200 people attended in the middle of a fresh spate of COVID-19 spikes in Marion County. While we support the right to freely worship, we also support the science that proves masks and social distancing work while also understanding that God wants us to love and protect ourselves and others, which is what wearing mask is about.
Cheers to Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, for taking on the watchdog role in the wake of the Covenant Church meeting and issuing a statement strongly urging all of the church’s attendees — who came from five states — to get tested for COVID-19.
Cheers to all of the local law enforcement and work by the W.Va. State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the hard work they put in to identify, collect evidence and to arrest and charge Reta Phylis May who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to murdering seven veterans at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg. During the proceedings, May also admitted she attempted to murder and eighth veteran. She admitted to injecting the patients, who were not diagnosed with diabetes, with fatal does of insulin.
Cheers to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for ordering all bars and restaurants in Monongalia County to close as the numbers of new COVID-19 positive cases are uncovered through testing.
Times West Virginian reader Joanna Cimaglia offered up a Cheer to Don Hamilton and Stan Swihart and all the others who have written in to the paper voicing their opposition to Fairmont State’s decision to cease if music education and theatre education degree programs.
Cheers to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for stepping up to help make the community safer. Last week, the nonprofit gave away masks to any resident who drove by the agency’s office on Washington Street in downtown Fairmont. Wearing a mask is not only showing that you are awake and aware of the dangers of COVID-19, but you also want to prevent giving the virus to anyone who comes in close contact with you.
Cheers to the Emerging Leaders group of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for taking on the task of collecting school supplies to help children prepare for the 2020-21 school year, regardless of what that year may look like going forward. The group has made chipping in for the kids tremendously easy. All you have to do is log into Amazon.com and go to the Amazon Wish List section where you can search for an purchase the needed items and save a trip to a local drop off point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.