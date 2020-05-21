Cheers to the Marion County Health Department for providing extra assistance to Morning Star Baptist Church with disinfectant and personal protective equipment as the pandemic continues yet the state begins reopening. The church has had several members test positive for the coronavirus and at least one member die from the disease.
Cheers to Fairmont Catholic Grade School and its faculty and staff, who last week, welcomed long-time Marion County educator Diane Burnside as its new principal of the downtown school.
Cheers to Frank Jarman, executive director of the Marion County Family Resource Network, and how he is not letting a global pandemic slow down efforts to improve the quality of life in Marion County. Jarman is moving ahead with pursuing the establishment of a children’s science and technology museum here. The next step, which will allow his group to raise funds for the project, is to get approved for Internal Revenue Service 501(c)3 nonprofit status.
Cheers to Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means for taking a careful, structured approach to reopening city hall to the public. Again, easy does it during this most uncertain time and how everyone needs to continue following the guidelines.
Cheers to the Marion County Clerks in charge of voting who made the sound decision last week to get county commission approval to set up nine voting precincts due facing a shortage of poll workers willing to work during the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s just cross our fingers that this fewer number of polling places does not prevent voter access come primary election day.
Cheers to Faith Church International of Fairmont for the financial help it has give to the three local high schools in the past year. The most recent beneficiary was North Marion High’s softball team received a $5,000 donation to help pay to remodel the concession stand at the softball field.
Cheers to all of the Fairmont and Marion County small businesses that are slowly, carefully taking advantage of Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening plan during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Now the challenge is for everyone to continue following the guidelines, which include coughing into the bend of your arm, carefully washing your hands, wearing a mask in public and, by all means, maintain social physical distancing while slowly and carefully venturing out of your homes.
Cheers to Melva Hess, of Fairmont, for recently celebrating her 102nd birthday and to all of the members of the community and her family who maintained social distancing last week to honor her with a drive-by birthday party near her Fairmont home. Hess watched as more than 50 cars filled with friends and family drove by her house — many adorned with “Happy birthday” decorations and wishes — led by a police escort and ending with a fire truck flashing its lights.
Cheers to Fairmont State alumni Jim and Debbie Ashton who have pledged to continue funding a scholarship to support freshmen football players who come to play at Fairmont State from Western Pennsylvania. The Jim & Debbie Ashton Football Scholarship is for football players who major in business, computer science, engineering, entrepreneurship or information systems.
