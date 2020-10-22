Cheers to the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission and its new goal of bringing new recreational facilities — two soccer fields — to the area surrounding the Middletown Commons development in White Hall. When complete, it sounds like this $1.5 million complex could be ideal for traveling soccer teams from throughout the Mountain State to use due its access to the interstate.
Cheers to the Marion County Quick Response Team and its peer recovery coaches who recently connected with the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. Sharing resources and getting this information to those in need, at a point when they most likely feel no one can or will help them, is key to changing and saving lives.
Cheers to the equine-assisted therapy center, On Eagle’s Wings, for recently hosting a therapist certification workshop that brought professionals from throughout the region to Fairmont. EAT is a great way to help victims of trauma — particularly post-traumatic stress disorder — heal and improve self-confidence.
Cheers to Toothman and Sowers for purchasing the former Astro Buick property to establish its pre-owned vehicle sales site there across U.S. 25 from Toothman and Sowers Ford. It’s great to see a business expand during such uncertain times as the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheers to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for preparing to put in place the long-standing Election Day Program, which aims to deter discrimination and election fraud at the polls and combating these issues when and if they occur during the Nov. 3 election.
Cheers to the Fairmont City Council and the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for collaborating to obtain a Community Development Block Grant that will help residents who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic who face eviction or falling behind on mortgage payments or power bills during this time.
Cheers to D.J. Cassell, owner of the Rambling Root, and his staff for making Dogtoberfest a success. The fundraising event last Saturday helped collect funds to assist Winnie the Poodle’s owners pay for cataract surgery for the canine. Donations went to the nonprofit Pet Helpers which will use the funds for the surgery.
Cheers to John Morrison, a music professor at Fairmont State University, who was named 2020 Music Teacher of the Year by the West Virginia Music Teachers Association. Outstanding teachers often change lives and, according to his former students, Morrison has done just that.
Cheers to the conviction displayed by Gia Deasey, Marianne Moran and Brett White for announcing they are resigning their positions on the Fairmont Human Rights Commission with the sole goal of being replaced by members from the minority community and LGBTQ community, who are not currently represented on the Commission.
Cheers to Friendship Fairmont and how it is thriving amid the COVID-19 pandemic as evidenced by its current art contest. The drop-in peer recovery center is using art to get its program participants to address their current situation, whether it be homelessness of substance abuse disorder. The center, along with other positive additions to Fairmont in the past year, such as the QRT, have a tremendous opportunity to change lives and change misperceptions in the community.
