Cheers to Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means and staff for planning the new city budget with modest raises for staff and no hike in city fees. Good fiscal management is one of the hallmarks, studies show, of a city manager focused form of governance.
Cheers to the Marion County Board of Education for its recent annual review of School Superintendent Randy Farley who received a satisfactory rating. The board also vote this week to provide teachers with an annual $1,250 stipend.
Jeers to the leadership in the West Virginia Legislature that is pushing legislation to cut the state income tax, which funds 40% of the state budget, without having a solid plan about how to replace the tax. Not to mention the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is still here among us even as deaths from the coronavirus continue to drop daily.
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice for his cavalier response during a CNN interview about the proposed American Rescue Plan, which has a $1.9 trillion price tag. Justice said, “if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” It’s not your money, Governor Justice.
Cheers to the creative thinking at Fairmont First Presbyterian Church and the local Homeless Coalition for finding a unique way to raise funds to help those residents who are transitioning into stable housing after being homeless. Church members made soups that were purchased by community members who also gave additional funds so church volunteers could buy cleaning products for the former homeless residents’ new residences. Already living on the edge of poverty, cleaning products are cannot be purchased using federal aid, such as SNAP, the old Food Stamps program.
Cheers to Truist Bank’s Lighthouse Program, which recently made a $5,000 donation to The Connecting Link, a local nonprofit that helps families with varying quality of life issues, such as rental and utility and power bill assistance. The donation will go toward helping residents with rental payments amid the COVID pandemic.
Cheers to the activities staff at Fairmont Healthcare & Rehabilitation for coming up with engaging activities for its residents to help maneuver through the COVID pandemic. Activities have included bingo games throughout the facility halls, door-to-door karaoke sing-alongs, window visits from local farm animals, crocheting lessons, dances, manicures, and virtual visitations with loved ones.
Cheers to the 17th Annual Ice Bowl and Tournament Director Josh Smith and organizers for setting the goal of raising $10,000 to help fight food insecurity in Marion County. The Ice Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 27 at Morris Park and will be played on the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Course.
Cheers to the board of directors of Main Street Rivesville for its passion for instilling community pride in the town. Next up is an upcoming cleanup day where residents will chip in and spruce things up a bit on April 24 with a rain date of May 15. The committee is looking for Christmas Parade committee volunteers to step forward and help bring the tradition back to town.
