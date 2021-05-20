Cheers to Dennis Bowman, of Christiansburg, Virginia, and Norris Sydnor, of Mitchellville, Maryland, who won grand champion titles at the Smokin’ on the Buffalo BBQ Brawl Sunday. Double Cheers to the Brawl’s organizers for jumping in and launching this premier event in 2019. This is community pride in action.
Jeers to the circumstances that have caused the East Dale Elementary School expansion and renovation project from being over budget even before the first shovel of dirt is turned.
Cheers to the Fairmont Parks Commission for its vision of building an inclusive playground at Norwood Park at the corner of Morgantown Avenue and Suncrest Boulevard in East Side. While it’s still in the preliminary phase, the park, which would be accessible to residents of every ability level, has an estimated price tag of $900,000. This is the kind of vision Fairmont and Marion County need.
Cheers to the Marion County Health Department and its mobile unit for hitting the streets and giving COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents. Administrator Lloyd White said a number of teens have been vaccinated with the mobile unit staff, which helps move the state one step closer to herd immunity.
Cheers to Fairmont Senior High graduating seniors William Runyan III and Emma Paugh, the first recipients of the Rivesville School Foundation’s scholarship awards. Runyan will be attending Fairmont State University to major in criminal justice. Paugh is undecided about the educational institution she will attend, however she wants to major in nursing. Congratulations to William and Emma for their outstanding achievements and the best of luck in their future endeavors.
Cheers to the Marshall University Herd men’s soccer team for defeating Indiana in the College Cup and helping paint the Mountain State in a favorable light. Great job!
Cheers to the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association and its Young Eagles program, where last Saturday, area youth had a chance for a free airplane ride over the skies of Fairmont and Marion County. The program, which is held across the nation by EAA chapters, is a great way to get the next generation interested in careers in aviation.
Cheers to Main Street Fairmont and its 2021 version of Hometown Market. If you were downtown last weekend, the area on Monroe Street was hopping with vendors and music and family-friendly activities.
Cheers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Jim Justice for loosening the COVID-19 mask mandate as more West Virginians get the COVID-19 vaccination. Now, it’s up to every other West Virginian to step up and get the vaccination so life can be back to 100% sooner than we thought.
Cheers to all of the Fairmont Senior High students in Robin Salai’s personal finance class who recently endured “The Budget Challenge.” Salai, who has taught the class for three years in a row, said the class gives students a serious look at what it’s like to be on their own, hold down a job, pay bills and budget their money while also experiencing a “life event” in the computer-based simulation challenge. She calls it her “Adulting Class.” Good job students.
Cheers to the Town of Rivesville and W.Va. Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, for playing master of ceremonies in last week’s “Meet the Candidates” forum. Events like these are great ways to engage citizens and get people excited about participating in local government. Next stop — June 8, election day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.