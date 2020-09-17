Cheers to the group of engaged residents of Mannington who are spearheading an effort to raise $20,000 to help the city police purchase a trained drug-sniffing canine officer. The group hopes to rid the city of drugs with the dog’s help.
Cheers to the estate of the late Steven Gene Santini, of Fairmont, and the resilience they have displayed while seeking justice for Santini’s wrongful death that occurred last year at the hands of a speeding police officer.
Jeers to the city of Fairmont and the Fairmont Police Department for not responding to requests made in reference to the Steven Gene Santini case and whether or not the FPD plans to sanction Jakob Nathaniel Streyle, the officer responsible for the crash or apologize to the Santini family.
Cheers to local authors Lisa A. McCombs, of Monongah, and Clarksburg native Diana Pishner Walker, who have new books out for readers to purchase. McCombs’ new book is “Praise Petals,” while Walker’s latest is titled “A Fishy Tale.” Both books were published by Headline Books, which is based in Terra Alta.
Cheers to local business owner Mike Carunchia at Tygart Valley Cinemas for keeping it together during such a troubling time in world history. We all look forward to the day when we can grab a box of popcorn and drink and watch the latest blockbuster on the big screen again.
Jeers to the 11 WVU football team members who were disciplined, and therefore, not allowed to play in the team’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky last Saturday. Bad decisions have consequences.
Cheers to the town of Fairview and the steps it is taking to connect its water system to the Monumental Public Service District so its residents can have safe, plentiful drinking water. While the $3 million project will take several years to complete, it is vital to protect its residents from contaminants such as E. coli, which it experienced in 2019.
Cheers to the Marion County Public Library System for hosting Free Comic Book Day this Saturday. Library staff at all three locations will be on hand to distribute packets of graphic art while supplies last. Comic books will be pre-packaged by age group and delivered contactlessly to your car.
Cheers for the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament as it works through the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Good luck to all of the players who are competing in the event this weekend.
Cheers to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce for ‘going gold’ this month to raise awareness about childhood cancer on behalf of the American Childhood Cancer Organization. We can only hope science and medicine can find a cure one day.
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice for merely threatening to close businesses amid the recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State. At some point, he will need to display some leadership and mean what he says.
Cheers to Julie Kincaid for being named and sworn in as Marion County Clerk. Kincaid, who has worked in the clerk’s office for more than 10 years, has some hard shoes to fill as she takes over for Janice Cosco who retired after serving as county clerk for 39 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.