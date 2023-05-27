Cheers to both the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce for joining forces Friday for a ribbon-free ribbon cutting held at Central Christian Church in Fairmont. It’s only fitting as religion, or The Church, has historically served as one of the pillars of a democratic society to align itself with the business group that advocates for small and large businesses alike. It’s a great example of how two advocates for ‘doing good’ can team up to improve the quality of life for all.
Cheers to former Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott for his 18 years of service on the Marion County Board of Health. Elliott said that when Health Department Administrator Lloyd White retired, he would retire from the board along with him. Fair winds and following seas to both men.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for being efficient and consolidating voting precincts in an age when it has become increasingly difficult to find poll workers to make elections run smoothly. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to Rivesville Elementary/Middle School student Kiley Ford for winning a statewide contest that aims to create awareness about opioid addiction. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Monday, May 15 that Ford is the statewide winner of the annual “Kids Kick Opioids” contest. He received 2,347 entries from 2,450 students at 66 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Jeers to the ‘Oh no! Here we go again department!’ This past Wednesday, the Marion County Commission had planned to go into Executive Session to discuss personnel, which translates into the proposed hiring of a former Marion County Commissioner’s wife as an administrative assistant. The entire county is still reeling from the fact that Commission President Ernie VanGilder and Commissioner Bobby DeVaul had conspired to create a brand new job for DeVaul’s best friend Matthew “Matt” Offutt for an annual salary of $47,500 and a county credit card.
Cheers to Fairmont City Council for finally taking action to repair or replace the Everest Street Bridge that has been closed since November. As it turns out, the city has applied to get the bridge assessed and funded under the much-maligned federal infrastructure bill. It’s easy to take for granted that bridges are a quality of life issue.
Cheers to Chip Merritt and his sons Brad and Levi for buying Fairmont Kitchen Center and expanding to Fairmont. It’s always exciting to see when others outside of Marion County acknowledge the good things we have. Buying a business and uprooting your family to new place is a heavy lift for sure.
Cheers to the Fairmont Senior High girls lacrosse team for winning yet another WVSLA D-I State Championship last weekend by defeating the University High Hawks.
Cheers to all of the high school graduates who have walked down the aisles this week and turned their tassels to a new tomorrow. Congratulations to each of you. May your futures be bright and you stay resilient and face every hurdle head-on with grace.
