Jeers to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman for withholding the names of five individuals who were indicted last week for first-degree murder. The taxpaying public has the right to know who these individuals are. Sealing the indictments only creates more doubt about a system that already has a level of mistrust among the public.
Cheers to the Town & Gown Players for staging “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and bringing the theatre at Fairmont State University back to life again. Arts not only brighten a community but help people make fulfilling relationships, give confidence to those who may not have had it previously and transport audiences to new places via storytelling.
Cheers to Patrick Kwafo for holding summer soccer camps for local kids. “I live here, and I feel like I have what it takes, so I’m making myself available more for the community,” kwafo said. This kind of spirit goes a long way. This is an excellent model of community-building.
Cheers to the Marion County Quick Response Team for the numerous Narcan Training events its staff has been holding lately. Their approach to healing from substance use disorder comes not from a place of punishment but from a place of, ‘Hey, I’m here. Let’s have a sandwich and talk.’ Keep up this much-needed service. You are making a difference.
Cheers to North Marion High graduate Sophia Cottrell who was recently awarded a $2,500 college scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood. “Her enthusiasm, her positivity and her empathy for other people just [impressed] me and the other members of the committee. She was able to look at any situation that came her way and make lemonade out of lemons,” Jean Bolyard said. It sounds like the world could use a whole bunch of Sophia Cottrells.
Cheers to PFLAG and Marion County Communities of Shalom for teaming up for Diversity Week to celebrate our differences. When properly put into practice, anti-bias and training about stigma can change the heart of a community. Keep up the excellent work.
Cheers to the staff at the Region VI Workforce Development Board for teaming up with area health care organizations to host a job fair. The jobs are out there and the economy is rolling along, there just aren’t enough trained people to fill these jobs. This job fair was a much-needed service.
Cheers to all of the musicians, guests and organizers who helped make PattyFest a success last weekend. It’s great to see a new crop of people turn out to want to preserve what is known as “traditional music.”
Cheers to Local 318 of the International Association of Firefighters for awarding scholarships to three local high school graduates. As these students will learn while attending college, every penny matters, especially in an era when the cost of higher education continues skyward.
