Jeers to Marion County Commission President Ernie VanGilder for intimating his two fellow commissioners — Linda Longstreth and Bobby DeVaul — had broken the West Virginia Open Meetings law in a dispute surrounding his desire to prevent former county commissioner Randy Elliott from serving on the Benedum Airport Authority. VanGilder made a public spectacle out of the issue at this week’s county commission meeting when he did not get his way and could not remove Elliott from the airport authority board.
Further Jeers to Ernie VanGilder for ratcheting up the dispute even further when he, again in public, asked County Administrator Kris Cinalli to resign his position on the Benedum Airport Authority. VanGilder needs to understand that role of commission president is not a monarchy and he will be held accountable.
Cheers to County Administrator Kris Cinalli for standing his ground and refusing to relinquish his seat on the Benedum Airport Authority, which is co-owned by Harrison and Marion counties.
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice for trying to earn brownie points with the wealthiest West Virginians by cutting the state income tax while, at the same time, the state’s health insurance plan — PEIA — is falling over a fiscal cliff. If PEIA fails, you can surely count on more West Virginians leaving the state in large numbers, in fact, much larger numbers than he perceives people moving into the state if there were no income taxes. The governor needs to stop trying to curry favor, i.e., votes and help the men, women and children who rely on PEIA for their health care. The state’s surplus should be spent on helping families, not the wealthy. Here’s the reality about the state income tax — only nine U.S. states do not have an income tax. And it’s quite obvious West Virginia relies on state income tax to fund government services. Perhaps the governor could instead, look at ceasing the taxation of its residents’ Social Security benefits, which would keep retirees here other than fleeing to other states that do not have that type of regressive taxation policy.
Cheers to Del. David Elliott Pritt, D-50, for trying to insert some sanity into a heavy-handed bill revamping the state’s K-12 discipline policy for students. As reported by The Associated Press, “The bill passed by House lawmakers dictates educators can remove students from their classroom when ‘the behavior of the student is interfering with an orderly educational process or disruptive to the classroom environment.’” The bill would kick students out of a classroom on the first instance of disruptive behavior for an in-school suspension. If a student commits a disruption three times in a month, they would receive an out-of-school suspension. Pritt, who is a West Virginia educator, offered an unsuccessful amendment that would require teachers and school staff to meet and devise a prescription to address the student’s conduct before kicking them out altogether. This heavy-handed approach completely left out of the equation the reality that a huge percentage of West Virginia students do not get to eat if they are not in school and it’s highly likely that their underlying cause for their behavior could be better addressed with a mental health intervention, not to mention the stigma that gets placed on the student once they are suspended and labeled a troublemaker. Much of it goes downhill from there.
Cheers to Main Street Fairmont for taking the organization to the next level by deciding to hire a full-time executive director. It’s not to say the work of previous part-time directors was not sufficient, but that the economic development organization can probably grow exponentially by having a full-time leader.
