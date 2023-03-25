Cheers to the Marion County Board of Education for thus far taking steps to reduce the school district’s staffing challenges. We support the plan presented by School Superintendent Donna Heston to reduce personnel costs by 15% by reassigning educators within the system. Up until this point, the district has been using federal COVID grant funds to pay for staff positions that are not funded by normal state dollars or local excess levy dollars. In other words, there is more than 15% that needs to be cut. This is all about fiscal responsibility and balancing the school district’s checkbook. Keep up the good work. It takes courage to make tough, unpopular decisions.
Cheers to Fairmont State University for continuing to bring students to its campus for different events. This evening, SkillsUSA West Virginia will wrap up its two-day annual conference and competition in which more than 1,200 students from around the Mountain State will step foot on the Fairmont campus, some for the first time ever. While these students are competing in what’s typically known as Career and Technical Education, their visit to the Locust Avenue campus just may pique their interest in a college career instead of going the CTE route.
Cheers to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals and its Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students, or LAWS, civics program geared at high school students. This week the high court heard cases at the West Virginia University College of Law and fielded questions from students from Monongalia and Preston counties. This is another great way to educate kids on what’s available to them after high school.
Cheers and congratulations to the Fairmont Senior High boys’ basketball team for winning its back-to-back state championship against Shady Spring. You represented Marion County pretty well in Charleston.
Jeers to the West Virginia Department of Transportation for misidentifying the bridge that was imploded this week in Pleasant Valley. Former Pleasant Valley mayor Barbara Metcalf set the record straight. She said the bridge that was imploded isn’t even in Fairmont nor White Hall but that the bridge is the Tygart Valley Bridge and is underneath the spans that are part of Interstate 79. The way in which the first public notice was written made it sound like the apocalypse was coming and that an entire span atop I-79 was going to go kaboom. That was not the case. The Times West Virginian reached out to the WVDOH office in Clarksburg for clarification, and then to Charleston because no one in Clarksburg called back or had the proper information. Please, step up your communication efforts.
Cheers to the Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation for getting back on track with the concession stand project and launching a fundraising campaign for restoration of the stockade fence at the fort. Let’s all chip in as best we can and preserve this hidden tourism gem for Marion County and North Central West Virginia.
