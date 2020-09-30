Jeers to the circumstances surrounding how two students and one staff member at East Fairmont Middle School tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. It’s gotten way too easy to let our guard down during this time because of the fact that students are being allowed to play team sports. The virus is still here and is not going anywhere until a reliable vaccine is properly tested, developed and approved.
Cheers to Bunner Ridge resident Debbie Martin for being named West Virginia Beekeeper of the Year by the West Virginia Beekeepers Association for her work and enthusiasm to help spread the word about why honeybees are important to our planet.
Cheers to Main Street Fairmont and all of the vendors and residents who helped make the inaugural Hometown Market a success on Sept. 26. The event seemed to be a perfect way to enter into fall before the colder months kick in while also creating some new foot traffic downtown.
Cheers to Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid for getting county commission approval to open 7 new voting precincts for the Nov. 3 general election as all of the faux hysteria continues to take place about the dangers of mail-in voting.
Cheers to Sherry Kinder and Reset Incorporated and its recent workshop on why it is important to vote in a democratic society and how to register to vote prior to the Nov. 3 general election. This type of grassroots action is a great way for residents to get involved in their community and possibly make a huge difference.
Cheers to the administrator of the Marion County Health Department for becoming an advocate of frequent COVID-19 testing. Lloyd White said testing will allow health officials to learn how prevalent the coronavirus is and what the incident rates are in our community. Get tested now.
Jeers to recent treatment shown to Del. Danielle Walker, (D-Monongalia), during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Preston County. Walker said, that on Sept. 12, counter protestors confronted her and others and launched racial slurs and told them to “go back to Africa.” She has since asked Gov. Jim Justice for an investigation.
Cheers to a group of Fairmont voters who have launched a petition drive to recall Fairmont City Councilors Karl “David” Kennedy and Barry Bledsoe. While many in the community view this effort as limiting free speech, others are repulsed at both men’s behavior and see no alternative to making this behavior end.
Cheers to Anthony Horton, the former city of Fairmont code enforcement officer, who recently called out the city by saying his neighborhood — Jackson Addition — is being ignored by his former colleagues. Fairmont needs more residents who will display this type of courage in order to help shape the city’s future.
Cheers to David Sago, director of Fairmont Utilities, and his leadership in getting the city council to vote on refinancing its bonds in order to take advantage of lower interest rates. This is a good example of being good stewards of public funds and the public’s trust.
