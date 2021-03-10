Cheers to Fairmont City Council for joining in with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and the Fairmont Council of Churches as one more group going on the record to oppose House Bill 2626, which would force the closure of four state-run long-term care facilities, including the John S. Manchin Sr. Health Care Center here in Fairmont.
Cheers to the West Virginia Farm Bureau for looking out for the interests of landowners in regards to Senate Bill 538 and House Bill 2853, which would create a controversial system of forced pooling for leasing land to oil and natural gas companies.
Cheers to the students at the Marion County Technical Center for having the patience and knowledge to raise a pig for the past eight months, as well as care for them, along with the students who raised and cared for their chickens. The students’ annual Bacon, Ham and Egg Show was yet again another success story for the Future Farmers of America members. Keep up the good work!
Cheers to the sponsors and buyers who helped out the kids in the annual Bacon, Ham and Egg Show. Their purchases help these students with future college or tech school tuition, as well as help them reinvest in another hog to raise for the next competition.
Cheers to WVU Medicine and Fairmont Medical Center for expanding health care services at the hospital on Locust Avenue. It was just a year ago that Fairmont and Marion County were awaiting word about whether the then-closed Fairmont Regional Medical Center would or could be salvaged and turned into a functioning medical facility again after its owners, Alecto Healthcare Services LLC, of Irvina, Calif., announced on Feb. 18, 2020 they were shuttering the hospital and laying off all its staff and physicians.
Cheers to North Marion High special education teacher Stacy Hays for motivating her fellow teacher colleagues to welcome students back last week to in-person learning amid the COVID pandemic. Hays and others took to the sidewalk, chalk in hand, and wrote feel-good messages such as, “You are loved!” and “Go Dawgs!” along with smiling faces and paw prints and#PullTheSled to greet students back last Thursday. Proves we all need some cheer during these chaotic times.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice for announcing a new push to provide the COVID vaccine to West Virginians age 50 and up beginning this week. The more residents who can be vaccinated, the closer the state will be toward herd immunity, however, we have a long way to go before we reach that point.
Cheers to Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., for helping secure some $5.6 million in funding for airports in the Mountain State. Just over $1 million will be going to the North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg and $13,000 will be going to Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field Airport. The funds are made possible through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.