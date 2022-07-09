Jeers to the Fairmont State Board of Governors for once again not using any shred of transparency in approving the university’s budget for the coming fiscal year. If West Virginia University can clearly state it will have “an estimated $1.2 billion budget for the coming fiscal year, including a tuition increase averaging a little more than 2.5%,” then why can’t, or better yet, why won’t, Fairmont State do the same? Keeping people in the dark, only shows you don’t care what the community thinks. It’s one thing to say “Fairmont State remains financially stable and we look forward to continuing to strengthen the University’s financial position as we assess the budgets for the new fiscal year,” in a press release. It’s courageous and honest and trusting to divulge the truthful numbers.
Cheers to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage and Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Executive Director Chris McIntire for teaming up to assess the security features of each of our county school facilities in the aftermath of the tragic Uvalde, Texas school shooting. It’s sad that this has become the ‘new normal’ in the U.S. “We’re certainly relying on collaboration with the experts to develop a unified communication system. We’re planning for it proactively straight down to the service personnel to the teachers to the principals to the county office so that we have streamlined protocols,” Hage said. “This will help ease the minds of our families, because now they can have that confidence that it has been approved and that we’ve really jumped into making improvements.”
Cheers to the North Central West Virginia Airport for getting a shot in the arm this week from the U.S. Department of Transportation. A new $15 million grant will be used to build a new terminal at the airport, which has a total project cost estimate of $25 million. The grant will lead to expansion and high-wage jobs.
Cheers to Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit for ruling that the Hope Scholarship voucher program violates the state’s constitutional mandate to provide “a thorough and efficient system of free schools.” Programs such as these are being championed around the country as a means to siphon off public tax dollars to fund private education — something that was never intended to be allowable.
A skeptical Cheer to the board of governors at Pierpont Community & Technical College for doing what appears to be hitting the reset button on much of the rancor that’s taken place up to this point in 2022. This past week, Board Chair David Hinkle introduced Kathleen Nelson as the school’s second interim president in two years. Nelson most recently served as interim president at the-Glenville State College. Even formerly outspoken W.Va. Sen. Bob Beach, D-13, of Monongalia County, attended the July 6 event and took part in what some would call a Kumbaya moment. Let’s see how this plays out.
Cheers to George Boyles for being sworn in to his seat on the Marion County Board of Education this past week. There are some tremendous issues facing public education in the coming year, primarily dealing with funding, that will require sharp minds and tough decisions.
