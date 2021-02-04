Cheers to Frank Jarman, executive director of the Marion County Family Resource Network and the new chairman of the board for the Marion County Discovery Center children’s museum. In the next few weeks, Jarman and the museum board hope to move into the former LIFE United Methodist Church on Mary Lou Retton Drive and open the museum to the public in late spring/early summer. This is extremely exciting news for North Central West Virginia.
Cheers to the Marion County Schools for getting ready to administer the second round of the COVID vaccinations to its staff and teachers. The more folks who receive the vaccine, the closer to herd immunity we’ll get.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for establishing a fire levy board to oversee the disbursement of funds collected by the property tax levy that voters approved last year to help fund the county’s volunteer fire departments. When in place, the board will ensure the funds are distributed in an equitable manner.
Cheers to the Fairmont Human Rights Commission for its three new appointees. The appointments of Miki DeMary-Andrew, Royce Lyden and Tiffany Walker Samuels are positive steps that will further make the commission’s members reflect the makeup of the community. Lyden and Walker Samuels are members of the African-American community and DeMary-Andrew is Asian-American.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for helping raise awareness about heart disease by passing a proclamation making Feb. 5 “Wear Red Day.” The day aims to educate the public about heart disease by pointing out that one in three women die from heart disease. West Virginia has the 9th highest death rate from cardiovascular disease in women.
Cheers to the local Little League groups that are gearing up to play ball this spring. However, we urge the strictest of caution as games are played because, as science has proven, “the virus isn’t going anywhere.”
Cheers to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for his appointment to be the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee where he will have influence on shaping national energy policy. He recently said in an interview that West Virginia should have a huge role in building the ‘green economy.’
Cheers to the Town of Barrackville, which is in the process of developing a comprehensive plan that will identify issues and concerns of residents that are negatively affecting the quality of life for those that live and work in Barrackville. When complete, the plan will serve as a roadmap to a better future.
Cheers to the school counselors during this week, which is recognized as National School Counseling Week, Feb. 1-5. In spite of the challenges brought on by the pandemic, Marion County school counselors work with students, families, communities and school staff to address academic, career and social and emotional development needs for all students in grades PreK-12.
Cheers to the Op Shop for being innovative and continuing to help adults with intellectual and physical disabilities find meaningful jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s comforting to know there are organizations in Marion County that focus on inclusion during this time of chaos and isolation.
