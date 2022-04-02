Cheers to the West Virginia Division of Highways for all of the pothole patching and retaining wall construction currently underway in Marion County. Thousands of motor vehicles and their owners are appreciative and grateful despite the minor traffic delays each work project brings with it.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice for vetoing the bill that would have split the behemoth known as the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into two entities without a cogent plan on what was to emerge on the other end. We applaud his foresight to slow down the process, take a step back from it all and allow the process to breathe. Something this large is going to need more thought than a 60-day legislative session can provide. Perhaps good ideas and a solid roadmap for splitting the agency will emerge from a planned special session to deal with same issue.
Cheers to West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins for finally getting the nod to enter the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. There’s not much else to say rather than hard work pays off.
Cheers to Fairmont businessman John Basagic who this week erected a makeshift replica of the Ukrainian flag on the lawn at the old Post Office building on Fairmont Avenue to raise awareness about the horrible war being waged by Russia in Ukraine. Even small gestures of support can go a long way. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to West Virginia University Extension and its work in the schools. This week, Extension student-worker Meadoe Richards began finishing a five-week program where she taught kids about the cycle of life. Students got to learn about responsibility by taking in a clutch of chicken eggs using an incubator in hopes they would hatch chicks. Students learned an eye-opening lesson on where food comes from. They even had discussions about how chicken nuggets are made and got to hold baby chicks.
Here’s another example of how hard work pays off. Cheers to the Marion Regional Development Corp. and how its leaders have worked over the past year to re-establish Marion County as a Certified Business Location, a program jointly sponsored by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Economic Development Council and the West Virginia Development Office. Let’s get to work, Marion County!
Cheers to Fairmont State University and Todd Ensign, program manager of NASA Independent Verification and Validation Facilities Education and Resource Center, for teaming up and putting Fairmont on the map with all of these drone and robotics competitions. Not only is the North Marion High robotics team going to compete at the national event in Dallas, Texas, so is a team called the Pizza Penguins heading there as well. It’s exciting to read about these kids who are getting really excited about practical applications using science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Cheers to members of AmeriCorps Preservation Alliance of West Virginia who came to Marion County this past week to do some historic preservation at Prickett’s Fort State Park, one of Marion County’s greatest assets.
Cheers to the West Virginia Three Rivers Festival for being able to get back “to normal” this year. Good luck with this weekend’s pageants.
