Cheers to the developers of Middletown Commons and its role in attracting national brands to the space that was once home to the largest indoor mall in West Virginia.
Jeers to the board of governor’s at Fairmont State University for not responding to the plaintiff’s in a lawsuit who merely want to have transparency, at minimum a conversation, about what data was used to eliminate the school’s music and theatre education degree programs. Now, the suit is set to head to Marion County Circuit Court.
Cheers to Fairmont State University for following an order that Gov. Jim Justice gave to each of the state’s regional universities regarding quarantining students on campus rather than in the community. Fairmont State selected Pence Hall to house all of the students who have displayed COVID-19 symptoms and/or tested positive for the coronavirus.
Cheers to Main Street Rivesville as the fledgling organization sets out to reinvigorate community pride in the town. Its first initiative is a Pole Decorating Contest where prizes will be given out for Mayor’s Choice Award, Main Street Choice Award and Town Choice Award.
Cheers to the Disability Action Center and the Homestead Farm Center, in Grafton, for teaming up again this year to expand its Rural to Urban Agricultural Learning outdoor classroom where DAC clientele learn about gardening and have fun outdoors. The next step is for the community to vote daily online for the DAC’s “Raise the Roof” program so they can win a $25,000 grant to help make it all happen.
Cheers to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for remaining resilient amid the COVID-19 challenge and moving ahead to carry its Annual Campaign. The community now must come together to ensure the campaign is a success and remember that each nonprofit that receives United Way funding helps keep Marion County families strong.
Cheers to North Marion High football boosters for getting creative for this year’s Elimination Dinner amid the COVID-19 chaos. Guests have a chance to win any number of specialty gift baskets, such as the “Backyard Tailgate Basket,” “Corona Basket,” “Fall Basket,” “Lucky Dawgs” and the “Husky Basket.” All money and tickets must be turned in/purchased by Sept. 26.
Cheers to White Hall Town Coordinator Cindy Stover for embarking on a new beautification project for the town. We support any measure that helps keep Marion County looking sharp.
Cheers to Mon Health for announcing it will open a new clinic in the Interstate 79 High-Tech Park. According to the company’s CEO and president, Mon Health is making it easier for area residents to receive the health care services they need close to home.
Cheers to Marion County School Superintendent Randy Farley for remaining hopeful that students are still headed towards a year free of more COVID-19 challenges. Wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing of six feet, aggressive hand washing and cough controls are the only things we can do now to fend off the coronavirus until a valid vaccine is approved.
Patricia W. Snyder, of Fairmont, sends Cheers in the form of “thanks to the folks who live in the gray stone and next door in the pink brick house on Rt. 250, S. past Otlahurst Drive. Their flower beds are always so beautiful and cheerful in spring, summer and fall. I have enjoyed them each time I drive by. Thanks!”
