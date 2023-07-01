Cheers to the Division of Natural Resources, Fairmont Police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for reminding residents and boaters to stay safe and sober over the Independence Day holiday weekend. Whether drinking and driving or drinking and boating, lives are at stake. Play it safe and have a designated driver.
Cheers to the Marion County Senior Center for recently being awarded a grant for $18,431 from the AARP Community Challenge Grant program. The nonprofit is going to use the funds to install different types of exercise equipment at two different locations for seniors. This type of innovative thinking deserves a huge pat on the back from the community, especially as the number of seniors continues to grow in Marion County.
Cheers to the 2022-23 Class of Leadership Marion for its recent almost $9,000 donation to 4-H Camp Mar-Mac, which will use the funds to rebuild some of the cabins on the property that have almost fallen in during the past two years for lack of use, it seems. The camp means a lot to Marion County residents who have memories of cherished times spent at the camp.
Cheers to the Marion County Technical Center for exposing middle school age students to the trades at its recent CTE Camp at the school. While many try to denigrate so-called “dirty jobs,” the trades play an essential role in making America, America. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to Greg Bray, executive director of the Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation, for putting in his personal sweat equity in building the new concession stand at the park. Named The Junction, the stand is located inside the former welcome center below the fort. The building sat vacant for several years before the project officially began in 2019. COVID-19, supply chain issues, staffing problems and finances all continually delayed the final product. Bray sets a high bar for Marion County to follow.
Cheers to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Department of Homeland Security for adding access to a new service that will aid in the search for a missing loved one. Project Lifesaver is a nonprofit organization that uses radio frequency technology to help locate people with Alzheimer’s disease, autism or other behavioral ailments who go missing. The county revealed on Tuesday it had trained several officers to use the devices. The program is free and registration is open.
Cheers to Fairmont City Council for continuing to bolster its derelict building demolition program. Tuesday evening, council approved the acquisition of seven properties across the city, each for a different purpose, but most of the plots are home to blighted buildings city officials have had their eyes on for years. One of the tracts, which is near Windmill Park, was purchased in case the water treatment plant needs to expand. Let’s keeping tackling blight and improving our city.
Cheers to all of the instructors, camp leaders and kids who are taking part in engineering camp this summer at West Virginia University’s Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources. Any time we can expose kids science, engineering, technology and mathematics in a non-threatening manner, everybody wins. Keep up the excellent work.
Cheers to WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center for celebrating its third anniversary on the Locust Avenue property previously known as Fairmont General Hospital and Fairmont Regional Medical Center. And based on a plan unveiled in June 2021, the best is yet to come at the site.
