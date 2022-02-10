Jeers to the Board of Governors and administration at Fairmont State University for its predatory behavior in seeking to dissolve Pierpont Community and Technical College not even a year after entering legal agreements that spelled out conditions to fully separate the two entities. That separation, which involved millions of taxpayer dollars allocated by the West Virginia Legislature, has hardly had time to be completed. There is also a false narrative going around that Pierpont is losing money, which is sad.
Jeers to any West Virginia lawmaker who touches a bill to re-merge Pierpont Community and Technical College with Fairmont State. Allow Pierpont to grow and flourish on its own, which it has been doing.
Cheers to all of those who came forward at Monday’s Marion County Board of Education meeting to urge the board to offer School Superintendent Donna Hage a 4-year contract. We do agree with the one administrative staffer who said Hage should be paid for having a doctorate degree. We strongly urge the board to consider this.
Cheers to Fairmont City Council for setting public hearings for proposed upgrades to language in the city’s zoning code. However, we urge city council to keep in mind how such changes regarding the operation of home business will play out on city streets that are tightly-traveled, such as Maryland or Ohio avenues.
Cheers to North Marion High basketball standout Olivia Toland who recently surpassed 1,000 points in time behind the ball. She is only a junior, so this is a huge milestone.
Cheers to Marion County’s state lawmakers who recently met with West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Director Robert Crouch to urge him to re-consider closing the John Manchin Health Care Center on Guffey Street. For the second year in a row, a bill has been introduced to close the state’s four long-term care facilities including the center here in Fairmont.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for unveiling some $750,000 plans to upgrade Palatine Park. It’s all upward from here because that means the summer concert series has to step up to a whole new level. This is going to bring people to Fairmont from an even larger radius than before. Good move!
Jeers to the lack of leadership in the Town of Fairview for its constant water woes. There is no excuse for this to still be happening. Since the 2019 E. coli outbreak, the town’s water troubles have lingered. There are grants, there is the American Rescue Plan, there is help on the state level. Maybe it’s time the state intervened and fixed the problem.
Cheers to Susan Cook, the new curator and head of the Marion County Historical Society’s museum downtown. Cook has injected new life into the museum and has plans for 2022 that will bring residents in to get a peek into Marion County’s past.
