Jeers to the circumstances that have led to the Marion County Schools’ 2021-22 budget being $2.7 million in the hole. While these are preliminary estimates, we urge school officials to sort this out soon.
Cheers to Jim Boyers, chairman of the board of directors for First Exchange Bank, for donating three Apple Watches to Marion County Project Graduation, which is in its final year helping high school seniors celebrate their graduations in a safe, alcohol-free space.
Cheers to Marion County Teacher of the Year Rachel Bourne, who teaches special education at White Hall Elementary. Bourne’s service and work ethic is something every Marion County resident should celebrate. Keep up the great work.
Cheers to the Fairmont Police Department for hiring new officers. Now, it’s time for those residents who could meet the demands and qualifications of the job to step forward and apply for these open positions.
Cheers to the Marion County Health Department for teaming up with the West Virginia National Guard to deploy the health department’s mobile unit to vaccinate residents in outlying areas who may not have transportation or who are shut-in their homes. More residents should get vaccinated so we can reach the governor’s 70% threshold to allow life to return closer back to normal.
Cheers to the Tygart Valley United Way for recently launching the Fairmont Family Relief Fund, which is backed by dollars from the state’s original CARES Act allocation. Eligible families will be limited to a maximum of $2,000 in aid to assist with rent, mortgages or utility bills. The United Way received $100,000 for the fund, which aims to help a minimum of 50 families.
Cheers to the 18 die-hard boaters who took part in last Saturday’s Joel McCann Memorial Canoe Race on Buffalo Creek after being placed on pause in 2020 due to COVID-19. The race helps raise funds that are given to local charities.
Cheers to the Town of White Hall for presenting and hosting its inaugural Spring Fling, which offered something for guests of all ages ranging from activities for children all the way to the crowning of the Senior Queen for the Three Rivers Festival.
Cheers to the Fairmont Senior High girls’ basketball team for an amazing season up till the bitter end at the state championship game against Nitro High. One loss does not a season make, but helps you refocus and set new and higher goals for 2022.
Cheers are also in order for the North Marion High girls’ basketball team. Nitro High also ended the Huskies’ run in the state championship putting an end to a season riddled with challenges amid a worldwide pandemic.
Cheers to those who understand knowledge is power and who took the time last week to hear former West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie Tennant explain Senate Bill 1, commonly referred to as the For The People Act. There is a plethora of misinformation circulating about the bill.
Cheers to the grassroots group in Barrackville that has organized to restore and further preserve the historic covered bridge in the town. It’s not too late to attend a meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Society which meets May 18 at 6 p.m. at the Barrackville Lions Club building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.