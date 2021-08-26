Jeers to all of the circumstances that are causing the current spike in COVID-19 cases. Whether it is complacency, misinformation or misinformed political leanings, taking the COVID vaccination is about the greater good, which we have to balance with personal liberty. Get a vaccination.
Cheers to Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage for the transparency she showed Tuesday by discussing that students were in quarantine the first day of school due to COVID protocols. We all want our children to be in face-to-face learning environments, but safety must be paramount until we no longer can use the word pandemic.
Cheers to West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore and the department’s confiscated weapons auction program. This week, that program led to a $20,000 donation to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, money they can use instead of having to ask for more taxpayer dollars from the Marion County Commission.
It’s neither a cheer nor jeer, but a ‘let’s wait and see how this plays out’ type of thing with the appointment of Nick Cinalli to the Fairmont City Council. Voters should be privy to what the vote for Cinalli was inside that executive session. Darkness does no one any good.
Cheers to former Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church pastor Rebecca Mihm who donated a houseful of personal belongings to Blessings from the Basement, a program of the Woman’s Club of Fairmont. Mihm took a new pastor position in Lakeland, Florida and had to downsize a bit. Now, she gets to help others who are transitioning out of homelessness by way of receiving her former sofas and beds and other homewares.
Cheers to Fairmont Senior High standout and WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills for being named a second team AP All-American. We’re looking for a breakout season during this, his senior year.
Cheers to the Fairmont Homebrewers Club for hosting its Sixth Annual Homebrewers Against Hunger event this past weekend at the Fairmont Field Club. These hobby beer brewers have joined together to help fight food insecurity by doing such things as purchasing new freezers for local elementary schools and helping stock the shelves at area food banks.
Cheers to the kickoff of the new partnership between the city of Fairmont, the Marion County Commission and the Marion Regional Development Corp. Here’s to a brighter future for the area. There is a lot of work to be done.
Cheers to all of the groups of volunteers who helped the Marion County Family Resource Network and, in a separate event, TK Blockstar, distribute backpacks for students last week in the runup to the first day of school. Cheers also go to all of the residents of Marion County who dipped into their pockets and donated supplies to help fill the backpacks as well.
Cheers to the Fairmont Parks Commission for voting to move forward and update the city’s parks master plan. Every community needs a roadmap of how it plans to deliver services to its residents. Parks contribute greatly to the quality of life in every thriving community.
Cheers to the Fairmont Police Department by way of the West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore’s office for facilitating a clothing donation to HOPE Inc., the shelter for victims of domestic and sexual abuse. FPD donated $9,600 worth clothes to HOPE after police investigators completed a 2014 fraud case in which the garments were seized and determined they were no longer needed to solve a crime. HOPE Inc. serves Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Gilmer and Lewis counties.
