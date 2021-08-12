Jeers to the external forces that led the Marion County School Board to not take a position on face masks for faculty, staff and students this fall term, which begins in two weeks. The Delta COVID-19 variant has been described by health care experts as being as easy to catch as Chicken Pox. It travels quickly through the air and has proven to be more intense than the three other variants. Masks should be mandatory in confined spaces, such as classrooms.
Cheers to Marion County Family Resource Network Executive Director Frank Jarman for the expertise he saw in Sherry Kinder to hire her as the organization’s first-ever assistant director. Kinder hopes to focus on issues that impact teens and, instead of being a referral agency, taking programs to the kids who need them.
Cheers to Anthony Hancock, interim president of Pierpont Community and Technical College, and Provost Michael Waide, for announcing Tuesday their visions for a re-organized and re-energized college. Look for exciting degree programs to come out of Pierpont in the coming year. In the next year, the college will focus on relocating its programs from the campus on Locust Avenue as it officially separates from Fairmont State University.
Cheers to the Morgantown-based Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc., which recently awarded six new grants totaling $31,961 to help nonprofits with the impacts of COVID-19. One of the recipients was Fairmont’s own Disability Action Center, which was awarded a $10,000 grant. YCF distributed the grants from its Emergency Impact Fund.
Cheers to WVU Medicine and the staff at Fairmont Medical Center’s laboratory which was recently accredited by the College of American Pathologists. The U.S. government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, which dates to the early 1960s, as being equal to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.
Cheers to Tiffany Walker Samuels, Brittanee Simon, Yolanda Harper and Anita Hamilton for having the courage to discuss how they can relate to the pressure that Olympic champion Simone Biles faced in recent weeks when she stepped back from competition to take care of her mental health.
Cheers to Kristin DeVaul, former assistant principal of North Marion High, who was recently promoted to be principal of the high school. DeVaul — a graduate of North Marion — takes the helms after the untimely retirement of former principal, Rusty DeVito.
Cheers to area motorcyclists who turned out Saturday for the Mike McKinzie Memorial Poker Run, which raised more than $6,000 that will, in part, be donated to the Ronald McDonald House and the Traveling Memorial Wall for Fallen Bikers, a nonprofit organization that works to decrease the number of motorcycle fatalities by educating the public about driver awareness. The event is held in memory of Mike McKinzie who died in 2018 just 21 days after he was struck by a car while riding his bike.
Cheers to Franchesca Aloi, of Farmington, on the release of her new album titled “My Purpose,” which includes one original song she wrote. She said she found inspiration through her faith, so the lyrics come easily. Aloi is a junior at Fairmont State University.
