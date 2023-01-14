Cheers to the North Marion High Theatre Troupe for being selected to represent the entire state of West Virginia on March 1 at the Southeastern Theatre Conference’s 74th Annual Convention to be held in Lexington, Kentucky. The troup will perform Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the event, which offers some pretty stiff competition from many states who will be represented by students who attend performing arts schools. Prior to heading to The Bluegrass State, the troupe will stage a local performance of the play in order to raise funds for the trip. This is an opportunity not just for Marion County, but for The Mountain State to step up and show these kids how much we support them.
Cheers to Fairmont State University for, after seven years and a lengthy court battle, finally getting its police academy up and running. Now, let’s see how sustainable it will be.
Cheers to Andy Neptune, former administrative assistant for facilities in Marion County Schools. Neptune is now the director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. “These 34 years I’ve given to Marion County have been the best. That’s home and that will always be home,” Neptune said. “This was an exciting move, but it’s been an emotionally difficult one.”
Cheers to Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston for having the temerity to decide not to fill Neptune’s position at a time when the district’s budget far exceeds the state funding formula for a school system this size. This is sound fiscal policy. Keep cutting! We’re not there yet!
Cheers to Bob Pirner, president of the Barrackville Planning Commission, for marshaling the town’s crafting of a Comprehensive Plan. This is the kind of story that should resonate with every West Virginian. People in a town this size coming together with the desire to modernize and, as one councilmember put it ‘Bring us out of 1950,’ takes time, cooperation and vision. We urge everyone interested in this type of positive change to attend the town’s question & answer session, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. to learn about this exciting venture.
Cheers to Marion County Schools for continuing to brainstorm about the athletic trainer concern. As Nick Henthorn reported Thursday, “After multiple meetings with parent groups over the last few weeks, Marion County Schools have widened their search for athletic training personnel, posting jobs for what’s been described as “limited athletic trainers” akin to the personnel provided during the previous high school football season.” Keep up the good work.
Cheers to first-term Fairmont City Councilmember Anne Bolyard for being elected as Fairmont’s first female mayor. Now, sitting at the dais will be Bolyard and Valerie Means, who when hired in 2019, became the city’s first female city manager. There is excitement in the air.
Cheers to West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore for presenting a $1.09 million check to Mannington Middle School on Tuesday. The funds were unclaimed property originally intended to be donated to the Dr. Phoebia G. Moore Trust Fund. The fund’s namesake, Dr. Phoebia G. Moore, was the first woman to study medicine at West Virginia University in the late 1800s. She settled in Mannington and made house calls to the ill on horseback and later on in her Model T Ford. The funds will be used to support programs at the school’s library, which is also named in her honor.
Cheers to WVU Medicine, which continues to invest in Marion County. This past Monday, officials unveiled a $1.5 million expansion project that will open soon at its Gateway Connector Clinic on Stoney Road.
