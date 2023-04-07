Cheers to the Fairmont Sanitary Sewer Board Stream Clean Up, which ended with more than 15 tons of garbage being hauled away in six hours on Thursday. Refuse ranged from hypodermic needles to bedding, clothes, old tires and even a child playpen. “It just looked like an open dump. It was literally an open dump,” City of Fairmont Code Enforcement Officer Steven Boyce said. Also helping out the city was the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, which supplied the garbage bags and paid the landfill tipping fees, the Law Enforcement Section of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources who was there in a support role, Fairmont Police and Fire departments, Fairmont Public Works and a cadre of volunteers from Fairmont State University. CSX Corp., which owns the land where the cleanup took place, even had its own law enforcement officer at the scene. Again, City of Fairmont, keep doing things to improve our quality of life.
Cheers to Marion County Schools for holding yet another year of Summer SOLE, Student Opportunities for Learning and Engagement, which offers hands-on experiential learning opportunities not usually available in the everyday classroom. Parents and guardians, there is still time to sign up your kids for this exciting opportunity, which may not be available in the future because it has been funded with COVID-19 pandemic funds which are going away.
Cheers to the first Collegiate Academy, held at the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division, which gave college students the opportunity to learn about employment opportunities there this past Thursday. The academy hosted 46 students from West Virginia University to participate in a day-long program in which they toured the CJIS campus and took part in hands-on demonstrations. Jobs are currently opened that need to be filled by West Virginians.
We’d like to offer a Double Cheer to economic development consultant Chuck Sexton, CEO of Next Move Group, a St. Louis, Missouri-based economic development consulting firm, who was in town this week to brainstorm ideas on how Marion County can step up its efforts on the economic development front. It appears Sexton used the kind of candor that’s needed to make a city our size realize they have to change the way things have been done in the past. As David Kirk reported, “What stuck out to me what that there’s never been an outside the box thought process here. There’s never been the thought that, ‘Hey, there’s a different way to fund our economic development programs.’ And there’s never been a strong, local economic development group with supportive leaders,” Sexton said. If this kind of tough talk is needed to change Marion County, bring it on!
Speaking of candor, Cheers to Principal Diane Burnside, Curriculum Specialist Joyce Evans and Father Joe Konikattil at Fairmont Catholic School for sitting down with David Kirk and discussing their recent actions regarding school safety in the aftermath of the shootings at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee and Uvalde, Texas last year. “This is the tip of the iceberg. We need to look deeper and see the evil and the violence that pervades the entire society, be it via gun culture or an attitude itself,” Konikattil said.
Cheers to Tyler McCutchan, board member for the East Fairmont High School Foundation Inc. and his passion, professionalism and drive to build an athletic complex at East Fairmont High. McCutchan is exactly the kind of leadership Fairmont needs to not only get things done now, but enjoining his peers to rise up and take a leadership role to enhance the quality of life for everyone. This is how successful communities grow and thrive.
No Jeers to pass out this year to the Marion County Board of Education regarding the school superintendent’s plan to reduce the personnel budget. Cheers are in order because the board approved each transfer Superintendent Donna Heston recommended in order to cut 15% from the budget. Now, here’s the hard part. We all know more cuts — and consequently, more courage will be needed —
