Cheers to members of the Pastoral Alliance for Social Justice and Change and other community members for coordinating and taking part in Sunday’s unity silent march and service at the Marion County Courthouse. Held to mark the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, the event aimed to bring together residents from all faiths and races to unify and stand up against racism and hatred.
Cheers to the Marion County Discovery Center for launching an innovation online fundraising campaign to fund the purchase of a building to call home. Now, it’s up to the community to chip in and donate and help them buy a building that will serve as a place to allow kids to learn and wonder and explore.
Cheers to the five candidates who put themselves out there and applied to be the next superintendent of Marion County Schools. May the most-qualified person emerge as the board’s choice.
Cheers to the West Virginia Three Rivers Festival for jumping back into action this year with its pageants that engage the community and offer amazing scholarship opportunities to young women. Now, the fun part kicks off this weekend with the festival at Palatine Park.
Cheers to all of the parents and guardians and students who participated in the Marion County Schools’ “Summer Send-Off” event last Saturday. Kids got a chance to get free books to enjoy reading over the summer, so they can return to school in the fall maintaining their skills.
Cheers to entrepreneur Trish Oliver for opening art studio and gallery My Happy Place at 529 Fairmont Ave. She will be offering classes in acrylic painting, which she says is therapeutic and relaxing.
Cheers to Rivesville Elementary-Middle School students Tanner Eddy, Khloee Eagle, Kirsten McDonald, Aunnah Fritzman and Liliona McKenzie Wright for being named regional winners in the 5th Annual Kids Kick Opioids contest sponsored by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The program aims to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse.
Cheers to the 52 recruiters who took part in the Region VI Workforce Development Board Job Fair last week to try and help residents get back to work as the COVID-19 pandemic hopefully moves into the rearview mirror of world history.
Cheers to the Marion County Family Resource Network for getting its Hero Awards back on track this year. If you know a hardworking volunteer who believe deserves a public pat on the back, it’s time to nominate that person for a Hero Award. Nominations are open until June 30.
Jeers to the organizers of the local National Day of Prayer event for attacking county commissioners regarding the use of Palatine Park. When the National Day of Prayer was first created, its founders never intended the event be held in public parks.
Cheers to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce for taking the lead to create Marion Remote, a push to lure workers to the Mountain State who telecommute for employers in other states. The program, first devised in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been in the works prior to the U.S. Census publishing its 2020 data that shows West Virginia suffered the highest loss of its residents than any other state in the U.S.
