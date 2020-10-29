Cheers to the Fairmont Pastoral Alliance for presenting Fairmont City Council with a wish list of police reforms they would to see implemented locally, such as the prohibition of chokeholds and the use of no-knock warrants.
Cheers to members of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition for sticking together and realizing as long as there are local individuals who do not have permanent shelter, there work is far from being accomplished. It’s not just that cold weather and winter are coming, they are fighting for those who simply do not have a voice.
Cheers to Jackson Addition resident Anthony Horton for remaining steadfast in his effort to grab the ear of the entire Fairmont City Council regarding the city’s once-robust program to tackle abandoned, derelict buildings and homes. He has since gotten Mayor Brad Merrifield out to tour his neighborhood and at least one other council member, Tom Mainella, wanting to put this pressing issue back at the forefront of city business in 2021.
Cheers to the city of Fairmont and the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for working together on going for a Community Development Block Grant that will allow funds to help tenants with rent and back utility bills that were part of the COVID-19 pandemic using funds from the federal CARES Act. The two are applying for a $126,000 grant to help those in need.
Cheers to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service and other rea law enforcement who worked the past two years to infiltrate a multistate drug ring that had a strong foothold in Monongalia County. On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell unsealed a 56-count indictment that named 25 defendants who are charged with selling such drugs as crack, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. Thirteen of those indicted were residents of Mon County.
Cheers to Mon Health System and Intermed Labs LLC for launching a joint venture to build ideas that medical professional bring to the new startup studio the two companies are launching in Morgantown near the Mon Health surgery center. The new studio will work on innovative health care software apps and medical devices that will enhance patient care and save lives.
Cheers to W.S. Thomas Transfer, a 124-year-old trucking company, and how it has recently purchased $2.25 million worth of new tractor-trailers and is hiring new drivers amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a story of resilience.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice and Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Medicine, who both recently held a press briefing at Fairmont Medical Center. The governor said he wanted an update on the hospital since it was shut down by its previous owner Alecto Healthcare LLC and reopened as a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. The next day, state health officials said West Virginia needs to brace itself for a COVID-19 surge that is on the horizon.
Cheers to the record numbers of Early Voting ballots being cast in tandem with record numbers of absentee ballots being sent in to county clerk offices throughout West Virginia. Voters, you are democracy in action!
