Jeers to the circumstances that led to the flooding at the Disability Action Center and the Fairmont Bowling Center during the recent rains. Now, it’s time to find solutions.
Cheers to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church for hosting its “Dare to Dream” event for its parishioners who recently graduated from high school and college. It’s important to challenge today’s youth to go find their place in this great, big world of ours.
Jeers to the circumstances that are leading to the Marion County Health Department from having to shut down its Harm Reduction Clinic. These clinics help those who are living with substance use disorder and addiction get help, but these clinics also prevent the spread of such diseases as Hepatitis C and HIV.
Cheers to the five Marion County students who recently graduated from the Mountaineer Challenge Academy. Dylan Bayne, Terrence Booker, Brandon Collins, Myles Davis and Gabriel Harris each received different honors and held different leadership positions wit their platoons. They now begin a one-year post-residential phase that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.
Cheers to the Fairmont Senior High girls lacrosse team for winning the West Virginia Scholastic Lacrosse Association state championship, their second such win since the 2019 season as the 2020 season fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Congratulations for the win.
Cheers to the Union Mission of Fairmont for transforming its new warming room into a cooling room during the recent hot weather. However, in the past week the room has likely served as a shelter from the rain as well.
Cheers to disc golfers who turned out for this year’s 17th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl, which set a new record in fundraising. Bowl organizers recently presented a check for $11,570.53 to the Soup Opera on behalf of the Seth Burton Memorial Inc. and the Fairmont Flyers Disc Golf Club. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to West Virginia University, the State of West Virginia and the State Auditor’s Office for forming a partnership with artificial intelligence company DataRobot, which now has a Morgantown office and is set to hire hundreds of new employees. The partnership will focus on education, improving health care outcomes for West Virginians and prosperity.
Cheers to John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business & Economics and WVU Professor of Economics, for painting a positive picture for West Virginia’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic bust economy. Deskins spoke at a recent Fairmont Board of Realtors meeting.
Cheers to Tanisha Douglas, Jovaun Howard and Jamar Foster and all of the other adults for establishing the West Fairmont Panthers youth football team at Windmill Park. “We grew up on football, we grew up with the 612 MAC Bulldogs,” Douglas said. “So we’re trying to bring that back to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.