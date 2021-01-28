Cheers to members of the Marion County Board of Education for speaking candidly during their remote meeting with State School Superintendent Clayton Burch regarding the state mandate to return students back to in-person learning while COVID-19 pandemic continues to govern everyday life.
Jeers to West Virginia State School Superintendent Clayton Burch for strong-arming the Marion County Board of Education into adopting the state’s plan to have students return to in-person learning even if the state’s COVID map shows a county is red or orange. Previously, red or orange called for remote learning. Maybe it’s time to wise up and kill the COVID map since it appears to no longer have any sway.
Cheers to the Bridgeport-based West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness for using readily-available innovations to conduct the annual Point-In-Time count for the local homeless population. Instead of taking to the streets and encampments, Coalition volunteers and staff will use existing outreach data in our database that has been gathered throughout the year of people who are on the street or in a place not meant for habitation. A fair count helps determine what types of federal funding a community can have access to in order to help provide housing to end homelessness.
Cheers to WVU Medicine’s United Hospital Center for working with local health departments to set up a mega vaccination site in the former Elder-Beerman store in the Meadowbrook Mall. This follows a similar announcement of a partnership between WVU Medicine and Mon Health System and the Monongalia County Health Department to set up a separate mega vaccination site in the former Sears store at Morgantown Mall. It appears North Central West Virginia will be ready to receive new shipments of the vaccine when they come available.
Cheers to the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center at Fairmont State University for receiving a $7,500 grant from the Daywood Foundation in support of Ruth Ann Musick’s Trunk of Tales, a project to promote folklore and West Virginia cultural heritage studies in K-12 public schools in the state. Funds will be used to assemble four teacher resource trunks that include copies of Musick’s book, “The Telltale Lilac Bush and Other West Virginia Ghost Stories.” Three trunks will be donated to school systems in Barbour, Greenbrier and Kanawha counties as a pilot program, while the fourth will remain with the Folklife Center and will be available for loaning to Marion County schools and organizations.
Cheers to Priest Sasha Nedich of Saint George Serbian Orthodox Church in Fairmont’s East Side for conducting the annual “Blessing of the River,” a tradition that follows Christmas and Theophany, Christ’s baptism in the Jordan River. It’s a double celebration of ecology and theology that reminds the church to be mindful of what they are given. Nedich blesses the Monongahela River at Palatine Park using a frozen cross made with holy water.
Cheers to the Monongalia County Health Department for administering 840 COVID-19 first doses last week at a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Morgantown Readiness Center. The event served elderly residents from Marion, Preston and Mon counties.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice and WVU Medicine for adding beds to Fairmont Medical Center on Locust Avenue to serve as a COVID-19 surge facility. While Justice was short on details and timeframes, it’s great to see more life coming to the hospital along with 65 new jobs. We look forward to seeing how this plays out in the coming months.
