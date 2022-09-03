Cheers for Rev. Anthony “Tony” Jones who was ordained Aug. 20 at Morning Star Baptist Church.
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice’s persistence about cutting the state income tax while touting a net $141.8 million state budget surplus for August 2022. Surpluses do not last forever and the federal trough from which West Virginia currently feeds will not last forever either.
Jeers to those who crafted Amendment 2, which would give the state legislature control over 27 percent of total property tax revenue, an estimated $515 million. This proposal will turn state and local government upside down. Property owners pay local property taxes to fund local services, not fill the state’s coffers and have some politician in Charleston control those funds. If Amendment Two is passed and the legislature moves forward with exempting new items from property taxation, county governments would lose an estimated $138 million in revenue, municipal governments would lose an estimated $35 million, and school districts would lose an estimated $209 million, after adjusting for anticipated impacts to the school aid formula.
Cheers to the Bunners Ridge Volunteer Fire Department who recently received a $5,000 donation from Del. Amy Summers, R-49, of Taylor County. The VFD is using the funds to buy a new AED to aid in the event they answer a call in which someone has cardiac arrest.
Cheers to musician Rob Lackey, who plays the dulcimer, for organizing a benefit concert to raise money to help those whose lives were impacted by the recent floods in the Bluegrass State. Lackey and fellow folk musicians took over the top floor of the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center on the campus of Fairmont State University Aug. 28 and filled the afternoon with classic folk tunes and fun. Lackey sets a great example of helping your neighbor.
Cheers to U.S. Sen Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his staff for hosting the first-ever Academy Training Day at WVU on Aug. 27. The event, which was attended by teens from across the Mountain State, was designed to teach kids about the physical and intellectual requirements for getting into one of the U.S. military academies, of which one requirement is an endorsement by a member of Congress.
Cheers to the electric vehicle battery manufacturer SPARKZ, which announced earlier this week that it will bring back to life an abandoned glass factory in Taylor County to serve as its manufacturing facility. The company is expected to employ 350 workers when fully operational.
Cheers to Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid and Deputy Clerk Tom Antulov for working diligently to ensure Marion County’s elections run smoothly in November. Can you believe that mail-in ballots will begin being sent out next month?
Cheers to Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella for nominating Gen. Frank “Pete” Everest to the W.Va. Aviation Hall of Fame and Cheers to Everest’s achievements that earned him the nomination. A contemporary of Chuck Yeager, Everest actually broke Yeager’s records. In 1956, he flew the X-2 at Mach 3, exceeding 1,900 miles per hour and breaking Yeager’s record.
