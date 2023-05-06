Cheers to Marion County students Cooper Keener, Alexander Merrifield, (Ava) Echo Smith, Julius Zinn — all from West Fairmont Middle School and Ashleigh Waldron of East Fairmont Middle School who will be welcomed into the Knights of the Golden Horseshoe next week in a ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. Such an honor!
Cheers to all of the community service projects swirling around during the past week. The Fairmont Senior High Interact Club being honored by the South Fairmont Rotary Club; the Eagle Scout project executed by Jarod Straight in which he designed and built a gear warmer for the Fairmont Fire Department; the students from Germany last week who pitched in at the Soup Opera, the Tygart Valley United Way and the Community Garden; and so much more. Keep up the good work.
Jeers to what a Freedom of Information Act request unveiled as collusion between National Day of Prayer organizer Kandi Nuzum and Marion County Commission President Ernie VanGilder to “write” the county’s new policy regarding rentals of Palatine Park.
Jeers to Marion County School Board Members James Saunders and Richard Pellegrin who all of a sudden this week had amnesia when it came down to the nit-grit of contract negotiations. Let’s re-state a hard truth here. The district is $2 million, if not $3 million, above the state funding formula and cuts need to be made. A year from now, there will no longer be federal COVID relief dollars that can be used to fill holes in local funding. Do the right thing and tighten the belt.
Cheers to Literacy Volunteers of Marion County for reading to Early Head Start students this week and sending them home with books. For some kids, the books they received this week may be the only books in their home. Reading is the foundation for all success.
Cheers to the entire community who participated in the Marion County Schools Literacy Fair last weekend. Again, it’s a great way to drive home the understanding that books — if used properly — enrich our lives in so many ways.
Jeers to Ernie VanGilder and fellow county commissioner Bobby DeVaul for leaving fellow commissioner Linda Longstreth out of most of the discussions surrounding the hiring of DeVaul’s best friend, Matt Offutt to fill the entirely new position of Director of Media and Events for the county. In an email obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request, Longstreth states, “I was not aware that a decision was made for this job to be full time nor what the pay will be. If the two of you made this decision I only think it proper to how a commission is run that all decisions should be made at the office together. I realize there only needs to be two votes but should be done as a commission.” Longstreth went on to write, “having said that, I don’t care if it’s full time or not but Kris [Cinalli, county administrator] did all this part time for little money...So yes we move on and hope we do a background check with previous employer on whomever is hired [especially] if they are going to be responsible for handling money.”
VanGilder responded, “Correct me if I am wrong, that decision had already been made. Let’s move forward.”
In other words, VanGilder did not acknowledge any of Longstreth’s concerns and plodded forward because the decision had already been made. In fact, Offutt was actually on staff two days prior to the county commission meeting in which his hiring was on the agenda. Again, the rules and the public get the short straw.
