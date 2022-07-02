Jeers to the majority of the members of the West Virginia Legislature who voted to place Amendment 1 on the ballot this November. As proposed, the measure would slash $11.7 million from Marion County coffers, including $9.3 million that helps fund Marion County Schools. Tax cuts do not need to be enshrined in any state’s constitution. Legislators who drafted this measure didn’t have the chutzpah to pass a bill to make the cuts because they didn’t want to face the consequences back home in their districts, so they kicked the can to the voters. Such a cowardly act!
Cheers to WVU Medicine and Fairmont Medical Center for celebrating its second anniversary on Locust Avenue on June 30. Look for a lot of exciting upgrades and expansion taking place at what used to be Fairmont Regional Medical Center. More than $110 million will be invested in quality health care in Fairmont in the next five years.
Cheers to West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Officer Randall Kocsis and the passion he shares each year about safe boating during Independence Day weekend. Kocsis stresses safe boating, having all of the proper lighting and equipment onboard and, most importantly, staying sober while operating watercraft.
Cheers to the Pierpont Community & Technical College board of governors for naming a new interim president. Kathleen Nelson comes to the position after most recently having served as interim president at Glenville State College, which is now a university.
Jeers to the Pierpont Community & Technical College board of governors for only naming an interim president, the college’s second in two years. What is the goal here? Is the goal here to only have an interim so when it re-merges back with Fairmont State University during the 2023 West Virginia Legislature, the board can abandon plans to find a permanent president?
Cheers to the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles. Fairmont is getting its own ‘regional office’ of the DMV. Now, Marion County residents no longer have to drive to Morgantown or Clarksburg to get full-service from the DMV. What was only a driver’s testing site at Marion Square is expanding and moving to the Middletown Commons.
Cheers to Hershel “Woody” Williams, who at the age of 98, lived a life of service to his country and fellow military families. Williams, who grew up on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, called Fairmont his adopted hometown. Williams was the last-surviving World War II veteran to have received the nation’s most prestigious honor for valor — the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Cheers to the College of Nursing at Fairmont State for hosting a nursing academy for area high school students this week. Graduates of the academy got a lot of hands-on training, including becoming certified in CPR, which is a vital life-saving skill for anyone to have.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for moving forward and taking another important step to bolster economic development locally. Commissioners appointed new members to the Marion County Development Authority this week.
