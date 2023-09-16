Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice for saying the state was not going to “bail out” West Virginia University, which is in the midst of a $45 million financial crisis. Meanwhile, the entire state is becoming a national laughingstock because actions do speak louder than words. By not supporting the state land grant university surely looks like West Virginia does not care about education.
Jeers to the City Manager Search Committee for the City of Fairmont. We get the explanation of wanting to keep the search private, however, you broke a precedent set by previous City Councils going back 15-plus years. In fact, the staunch position of keeping it in the dark should raise even more suspicions from the public. People who apply for the position should not apply if they are at risk of losing their current job.
Cheers to Pat Mascaro and his business partner, Gregg Hrapchak, to re-investing in their community. This is how it’s done folks. You see an opportunity and you make it happen. The work they have done on remodeling College Lunch is definitely the brightest spot on Locust Avenue. They’ve transformed what could have been described previously as a dive and turned it into a really nice place.
Cheers to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Leaders program, which is up and running. From the looks of it, the program does appear to be offering some eye-opening experiences to the teens who are enrolled in the civic engagement program.
Cheers to Communities of Shalom and all of the partner agencies and organizations that took part in Save a Life Day on Thursday. Guests who took part in the events spread around the area were trained on how to administer the life-saving drug Naloxone, which is used during an overdose.
Cheers to the Wreaths Across America volunteers from the Maple Grove Cemetery who took part in Flag Waving Day this week. Now, the community can look forward to Wreaths Across America Day in December where volunteers lay wreaths on the graves of military buried at the cemetery.
Cheers to White Hall Elementary teacher Kara Bushko-Oates for being presented an “Excellence in Teaching” from Fairmont State University. As Jack Walker reported, “Bushko-Oates’s students have the highest English Language Arts testing scores for her grade level in Marion County .... Bushko-Oates often takes extra steps to support her students, from watching their football games to attending their cheerleading competitions.
