Cheers to officials at Marion County Technical Center who want to bolster their course offerings. Center Principal Jay Michael unveiled a plan Monday to the Marion County School Board to add broadcast journalism and aviation to the school’s curriculum.
Cheers to On Eagles’ Wings therapeutic horsemanship for hosting its recent annual open house to raise funds and let the community know it is still here and open for business. Sunday, despite fears of COVID-19, the community came out to support them in greater numbers than expected.
Cheers to Claudio Corp. for buying and — over the past year — renovating the historic building at 222 Adams St. On Tuesday, Springston Realty held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the building renovation and also show the community plans to re-do the building’s facade. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to the Fairmont City Council for honoring first responders at Tuesday’s meeting. Mayor Tom Mainella thanked the men and women by saying, “As citizens, we can run away from danger, but they have to run toward it. It doesn’t matter if you’re a policeman or fireman in New York City or Fairmont, West Virginia, you still have a really hard job.”
Cheers to Kris Cinalli, Marion County’s county administrator, and Mon Hill Records for working together to make the summer music series such a great success at Palatine Park. Not only have students in the WVU Music Industry Program ran the concert series, they have booked the artists and carried out the promotion for each weekend concert.
Cheers to the Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department for being in a sound fiscal position to build a new fire station for the department. The VFD dedicated the new fire station last Saturday in conjunction with hosting a chicken roast.
Cheers to the Tygart Valley United Way for launching its annual fundraising campaign. Now serving five counties, the United Way has set a goal of raising $620,000 between now and the end of December. Let’s get to work, Marion County.
Cheers to the Grandfamilies Program of Harrison and Marion Counties, which works to help grandparents who are struggling to raise their grandchildren, sometimes unexpectedly. The program offers various services, such as referrals to other programs and ongoing education, including stress reduction.
Cheers to members of a Fairmont family who recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Disability Action Center of Fairmont. The funds are part of the Francis and Coletta Schmidt Family Fund, which was established in 2008 as an endowment donor-advised fund managed by Morgantown-based Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. This is what community looks like, neighbor helping neighbor.
Cheers to North Marion High sophomore Hannah McIntire, of Worthington, for being randomly selected for a $100,000 college scholarship as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s revamped “Do it for Babydog Round 2” vaccination incentive program. McIntire won the scholarship for taking personal responsibility and showing her friends, classmates and neighbors that she believes in science and understands that getting vaccinated is the right thing to do for the greater good.
