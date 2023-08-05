Jeers to the manner in which public information has been released regarding a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday in Deerfield. It’s one thing to say a case is still under investigation and stop there with the news media. We understand the scene of the crime was described by onlookers as chaotic, but there was more information that could have, and should have been released. People need to know their neighborhood is safe and, at the same time, that law enforcement is doing its job. When public information is withheld, the rumor mill gains a lot of speed and takes over the narrative resulting in more harm than good. In any other region, there would have been a press conference at the scene to provide known facts at the time given the gruesome nature of the shooting. We understand the individual was shot at least five times. We urge those in the decision-making positions to rethink how they release information. The public has the right to know.
Cheers to Fairmont State University and other institutions of higher education in West Virginia for rising to the challenge and offering assistance to students at Alderson Broaddus University, which has been told by the Higher Education Policy Commission that the university can no longer awards degrees after December this year.
Cheers to the Marion Regional Development Corp. for bringing in officials from the West Virginia Department of Economic Development this week to look at the big picture of where economic development is currently in Marion County. The visit from these officials comes not more than two weeks since economic development consultant Chuck Sexton came to Fairmont and presented MRDC staff and board members with an economic development strategy to grow jobs in Marion County. Let’s get to work!
No pun intended here, but Cheers to Jon and Cindy Robeson, owners of Stumptown Ales, for expanding to Fairmont and injecting a bunch of new excitement along Merchant Street in East Side. “People have been so lovely, we’ve got several folks in the area that just walk over and bring their families. We have games over here. We’ve seen several first dates, so we’re excited to offer that as an additional place to take someone,” Stumptown staff member Sarah Hutson said. Reporter Esteban Fernandez stated it best in his story: “The Robesons really want Stumptown Fairmont to be a hometown bar.” With a welcoming spirit like that, the couple is surely to succeed.
Cheers to the Tygart Valley United Way for setting yet another ambitious goal for its annual fundraising campaign, which officially kicks off next month. CEO Brett White announced Thursday that United Way volunteers have set out to raise $630,000 in its five-county service area of Marion, Taylor, Barbour, Tucker, and Randolph counties.
Cheers to the eight cadets from across the United States who last week celebrated their graduation from Fairmont State University’s U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps program. As reported by Jack Walker, “For the first time in the program’s history, two cadets received its distinguished graduate award, given to the member of the graduating class “who scored the highest average across all syllabus events,” and “who was exemplary in every aspect of character, aptitude, and training.
