Marion County School Board Member Tom Dragich sent in a Cheer for the West Virginia Division of Highways. He said he wanted to thank them for finally mowing the grass alongside Grafton Road.
Cheers to all of the candidates who are running for office this month in municipal elections all around Marion County. It takes a mixture of community pride and courage to step out into the public eye in this manner. Democracy works best when voters participate, so let’s all head to the polls and make it work!
Cheers to the local veterans who hosted Monday’s Memorial Day celebration, which has described as a moving tribute to those who gave all. We all must remember that Memorial Day is way more than a day to go sales shopping and grill out with our families. Many sacrificed for our freedoms.
Cheers to Morning Star Baptist Church for celebrating the success of one of its members, Akira Jones, who is nonverbal. Akira just graduated from Project SEARCH, a national program that trains teens who have intellectual disabilities for the workforce.
Cheers to the staff, board and volunteers who made the 2021 West Virginia Three Rivers Festival come back this year in full force. Despite a little rain on Saturday, crowds turned out for the amusements, the children’s photogenic contest, the Strongman Contest and the pepperoni roll eating contest.
Speaking of the pepperoni roll eating contest. While many may think this event is disgusting, it’s truly something puts Fairmont on the map, even on the national scene. Those professional eaters traveled here from far-flung parts of the nation to take part and Cheers to them for doing so. Cheers to Joey Chestnut for defending his pepperoni roll eating contest title after shaking off the initial nerves that his him when the contest began.
Cheers to the Fairmont State University College of Liberal Arts Summer Arts Series as it kicks off tonight. The series’ first show merges art with West Virginia history with Kettle Bottom Act 1 and Kettle Bottom Act 2. Created in partnership with the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center, Act 1 airs June 3 while Act 2 airs June 10. Both shows air at 7:30 p.m. on the streaming platform Remo. Kettle Bottom is a series of poems, which are written like monologues, that tell the stories of West Virginians who lived in a coal camp in the 1920s.
Cheers to Fairmont resident Terry Burton for offering his makeshift World War II museum in his garage available to the public during Memorial Day weekend. Filled with artifacts has collected or has been donated over the years, Burton grew up in London in the throes of World War II. Perhaps Burton’s collection could be the tiny start of Fairmont’s very own military museum?
Cheers to Liliona Wright, 14, who just graduated from Rivesville Elementary-Middle School, for being chosen as the statewide winner in the 5th Annual Kids Kick Opioid Contest sponsored by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Originally chosen as a regional winner, Wright’s work went on to be selected as the state from among 67 pieces of art submitted for this year’s competition. Cheers also go to Liliona’s teacher Chris Malnick whose class studies the dangers of illicit drugs and helps coordinate contest entries each year at the school.
Cheers to all of the graduates in the Class of 2021. You made through another tough year of social distancing, mask-wearing and distance learning, blended learning and so much more adversity you overcame. Congratulations on your next steps in the journey.
Cheers to Marion County Senior Centers for making the decision to carefully re-open to serve Marion County’s greatest treasure, our elderly. Keep it safe and continue to consult with the Marion County Health Department on the latest COVID-19 protocols.
