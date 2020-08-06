Cheers to National Guardsman Kenneth Stahl and the Fairmont Police officers who helped him give his parents a surprise welcome back recently after returning stateside from a tour in the Gulf region.
Cheers to Frank Jarman, executive director of the Marion County Family Resource Network, for seeing a community need and helping fulfill it. Jarman helped raise $5,000 from two anonymous donors to help the nonprofit Rising Stars program, which provides homework help and after-school tutoring to kids, make some costly, needed repairs to its facility.
Cheers to the legacy left behind by Kittie Blakemore, who passed away last week at the age of 91. Known as a trailblazer, Blakemore served as the first women’s basketball coach at WVU after Title IX of Education Amendments Act became law. In 19 seasons, she compiled a 301-214 record, won the 1989 Atlantic 10 championship and the 1992 regular season A-10 title, and went to the NCAA women’s tournament both years.
Cheers to Stephanie LeDeaux and Ali Gross for creating community awareness about human trafficking last week. The two entrepreneurs were able to raise $1,230 for Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit that assists governments around the world rescue victims of human trafficking and sex trafficking.
Cheers to Marion County’s two members of the Governor’s Commission on African-American Disparities and how they worked to set a new one-day record for COVID-19 testing last Saturday at Windmill Park. Another cheer for the 30 volunteers who chipped in to help make the event a success as well.
Cheers to all of the volunteer fire departments in Marion County for adopting an accountability system after getting a nudge from Fire Chief Jim Martin of the Winfield VFD. The new systems have been proven to save lives. Jeers to the volunteer fire departments for having gone through the years for not using an accountability system.
Cheers to the Pittsburgh-based firm, The Healing Center, and its push to establish a medical marijuana dispensary in White Hall.
Jeers to the manner in which the medical marijuana rollout is non-existent in West Virginia. It appears as either intentional feet-dragging or just run of the mill lack of transparency that’s keeping the 2017 law from growing legs so dispensaries can begin operating and offering pain management to people in need.
Cheers to all of newly-elected town and city council members that were elected in July in Barrackville and Pleasant Valley and Grant Town. Now the tough part begins — following through on the promises and issues you said you would address when you were out on the campaign trail. Remember, voters are watching.
Cheers to the board of directors of the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission for making the tough decision to keep the Wave Pool at East Marion Park closed this year amid the pandemic. While the coronavirus played into the decision, the need for a replacement pump system also helped the board decide to keep the pool closed.
Cheers to the local high school marching bands for coming up with creative solutions to allow students to practice and rehearse their fall shows in a safe, masked manner while remaining socially-distanced and being conscious of the need to stanch the spread of the coronavirus.
