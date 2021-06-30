Cheers to Fairmont City Planning and Development Director Shae Strait and his continued work in ensuring the abandoned buildings around the city are dealt with swiftly. Cheers also to his team of workers, both public and private, making sure the logistics are as smooth as possible.
Cheers to the Soup Opera for continuing the legacy of Sharon Zaccagnini and making sure that anyone, regardless of condition and background, have access to warm food and friendly faces.
Cheers to the North Marion High School Huskies Baseball team and their historic run for the state title. Despite falling to the Logan High School Wildcats in the game for the title, the team returns home as true winners to the community.
Cheers to Willa VanGilder and her crew of pickleball players at Central Christian Church. Together they make a judgement-free environment for anyone of any skill to come and play a fun game of pickleball.
Cheers to the Marion County Public Library System and their continued summer programming, getting kids into a friendly space to learn and enjoy education. The library staff works hard to provide these programs for children.
Jeers to West Virginia University Board of Governors for hiking tuition fees for both in-state and out-of-state students. While the costs are minimal, college as a whole is a cumbersome expense as it is. The costs should be laid elsewhere, rather than the pockets of the students and parents.
Cheers to the Tygart Valley United Way and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce for organizing and continuing Marion County Dancing with the Stars. Proceeds from the event fund the United Way and the Chamber. Hopefully this year is the biggest ever!
Cheers to the Marion County Board of Education for celebrating the career of Randy Farley, whose last day as acting super intendent was Wednesday. Farley will be replaced by Donna Hage, who will be sworn in Thursday.
Cheers to Randy Farley as well, for his 46 years of service to Marion County and our children. Farley’s impact has been felt in every attendance area in the county and has touched the lives of countless families. Good luck in where ever the rest of your life takes you, Mr. Farley!
Cheers to WVU professors William Brustein and Luke Gramith for their work in researching the roots of antisemitism. Their work is looking to find the causes of racism and why individuals think what they think.
