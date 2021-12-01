Cheers to the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop and another blow-out year, raising over $23,000 and giving the gift of Christmas to over 1,000 families. Another Cheer to the Marion County Schools, who came together and raised over $11,000 for the Toy Shop’s efforts. Keep up the amazing work.
Cheers to Mon Health System and its commitment to bringing health care accessibility to Marion County with its Mon Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall, bringing quality care closer to many of the rural communities in the area. In situations where minutes matter, a hospital close to home can make a world of difference.
Cheers to the students of the Fairmont State Student Government Association and their Christmas with a Falcon fundraiser, targeting 200 needy children in the county to have a good Christmas buy both receiving and giving gifts. Young role models are hard to come by, but Zach Taylor and his team are a shining example of what Falcons should be.
Cheers to the Fairmont community and their warm welcome to the Pearsons and their company Mountaineer Packaging taking up residence in the old Coca-Cola bottling plant on East Side. Hopefully this is the start of many businesses moving into Marion County.
Cheers to all the workers and volunteers who sacrificed their own holiday on Thanksgiving to provide food and shelter to those less fortunate. The Union Mission and the Soup Opera were open Thanksgiving, and provided meals to those that needed them. A hot plate of food and a warm smile can be all it takes to make someone’s day.
Cheers to the Main Street Fairmont team and their work putting together the 15th annual Feast of the Seven Fishes. Next weekend downtown will transform into a winter wonderland thanks to their work and organization. After last year’s virtual celebrations, the county is ready to be face-to-face again and this year’s celebration is shaping up to be unlike any the city has had before.
Cheers to the City of Fairmont for working to complete the West Fork River Trail. Enhancing the recreation within the county is a sure way to increase attractiveness to perspective residents.
Cheers to the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society and specifically Diana Marple and her work with lighting and preserving the bridge. The light show Sunday was a testament to how much the bridge means to the town and its residents and an example of why all of Marion County should work toward preserving such a historic piece of West Virginia culture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.