Cheers to the Fairmont City Council and Fairmont Utilities Department for working together to extend a water line to five families so they can cease use of well water. Council passed an ordinance Tuesday that will allow the City to use a $75,000 grant from the West Virginia Infrastructure Jobs Development Council to extend the water line.
Cheers to not only new jobs for West Virginia, but green jobs. Canadian manufacturer GreenPower Motor Co. signed a lease-purchase agreement for a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston and plans to create 200 jobs.
Jeers to West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw for their decision to not require masks in this year’s legislative session as COVID-19 continues to prove it is still among us. In Wednesday’s DHHR report, 29 more West Virginians died from the coronavirus, including two Marion County women, ages 69 and 77.
Cheers to the Marion County Legislative Delegation and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce for sitting down together last week to openly discuss issues of mutual interest ahead of the opening of the 2022 Legislature. Collaboration is what gets things done.
Cheers to Leadership Marion for continuing to give its students great learning experiences. The class recently toured Fairmont Medical Center, a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, on Locust Avenue. Students got an inside look at WVU Medicine’s 5-year plan to spend $110 million to renovate and rebuild the facility to keep it growing and thriving in the heart of Marion County.
A reader wrote in and suggested we give a Cheer to Nancy Bickerstaff for her tireless effort in trying to keep Marion County clean. She said Bickerstaff has been “the catalyst” in a number of renovation projects over the years, including East-West Stadium and many others.
