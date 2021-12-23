Cheers to the Marion County School Board for continuing to have open discussions at their meetings about COVID-19 and how it is impacting education. With all of the continued uncertainty that the Omicron variant is creating, talking openly about the realities of the virus will only help ease the public’s fears. No one wins in silence.
Cheers to North Marion High senior Sidney Megna for being selected as the inaugural recipient of the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders scholarship to David & Elkins College. Megan’s selection is proof that hard work pays off.
Cheers to the Marion County Family Resource Center and UniCare Plan of West Virginia for teaming up on a $2,000 grant to provide $50 gift cards to 32 families in North Central West Virginia. FRN donated the gift cards to the foster and adoption agency Blueprints who will give them to the families it serves in North Central West Virginia.
Cheers to the risk-takers of 2021, specifically Joe Beafore who, in June, launched Mountain Top Small Engine Repair, after he was laid off due to the collateral damage of COVID-19. Little did he know it, but Beafore and every entrepreneur who launched a small business amid the pandemic have actually worked to make the economic recovery more successful.
Cheers to the folks who are seeking to make connections through their family history. One such person is C’Anna Keffer, of Fairmont, who recently traveled to the small of Petilia Policastro, Italy in the province of Crotone, where her great-grandfather Francisco Raspa grew up and eventually left for America. It’s important to know we are all a nation of immigrants.
Cheers to Democratic West Virginia state senators who are urging State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to conduct a gasoline price-gouging investigation. We’re guessing the request has fallen on deaf ears in Charleston since no other Republican Attorneys General have asked Morrisey to look into the issue or join a multi-state frivolous lawsuit, which is the usual MO for the AG.
Cheers to pastors Leo and Regina Riley for giving Fairmont a superb Christmas present by decorating one of the city’s gems, Windmill Park. Regina was spot on in describing the feeling she wanted park guests to get when then drove or walked through the well-lit displays. In a nutshell, she wanted to present the reason for the season — the birth of the Christ child — first, and then the exciting wonderland aspect of Santa and presents and light. But the gift to Fairmont is that of peace and joy as guests drive out of the park and the last sign they see says Peace on Earth. The Rileys have set a tremendous example for being stewards of the community. And Cheers to every volunteer who joined ranks and helped them set up the decorations.
Cheers Fairmont Senior High’s Mikey Jones who earned his 100th career victory in the Polar Bears’ first meet of the year, a three-way bout against Tyler Consolidated and Oak Glen. That’s an outstanding accomplishment.
