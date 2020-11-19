Cheers to WVU Medicine for its vision in getting approval to add 23 in-patient hospital beds at its Fairmont Medical Center campus on Locust Avenue in Fairmont amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State.
Jeers to all of the various factors that are playing into creating the COVID-19 surge, including family gatherings where guests do not follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines for face coverings and social distancing.
Cheers to the DECA students at Marion County Technical Center for raising awareness about homelessness with the club’s annual “One Night Without a Home” event. The experiential event teaches youth what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes, as well as empathy.
Jeers to Rev. John Polis for stoking the flames of xenophobia in a recent sermon where he condemned Islam and its believers. Fairmont, the Friendly City, is on the verge of being recognized as anything but friendly with all of the questionable behavior of this ilk that has taken place in the past 13 months, whether it be social media or from the pulpit. Let’s all try and love our neighbor as ourselves.
Cheers to members of VFW Post No. 7048 for holding a low-key, safe Veterans Day observance in Fairmont at Veterans Square downtown. It’s important to never forget the sacrifices our country’s service men and women made to protect freedom here and abroad.
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice for publicly stating that he does not acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the Nov. 3 general election. Like Biden said, “It’s time to heal.”
Cheers to the Marion County Board of Education for approving the 2020-2030 Comprehensive Educational Facilities Planning report, a $246 million wish-list of sorts for projects related to public school buildings for the next decade.
Cheers to Charlie LaVallee, CEO of Variety, the Children’s Charity, for his continued dedication to children who live with physical disabilities and his goal to equip the kids with tools to become mobile and enjoy the outdoors, such as adapted bicycles and tricycles. A second cheer to Morgantown-based Playworks, which connects are kids to the Variety program.
Cheers to the group known as the Fairmont Pastoral Alliance and the Pastoral Alliance for Social Justice and Change as it votes today on a proposal to ask local law enforcement agencies to refrain from choke holds and knee-on-neck tactics when attempting to restrain individuals, as well prohibit no-knock warrants when entering a residence. It takes temerity to seek drastic change, especially where many do not see fault.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice for again reinforcing the face coverings requirement in all public buildings in the state. Masks are proving to be the main line of defense in spreading the novel coronavirus, as well as a means of defending oneself from catching the virus from others.
Cheers to the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop and all its volunteers as it prepares for the Dec. 5 toy distribution day. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced various logistical changes to the manner in which toys will be distributed this year, the organization’s mission remains focused on kids who may not otherwise have a Christmas.
