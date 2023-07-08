Jeers to the fact that the state-level investigation into the West Virginia State Police continues to drag on without any resolution. We agree with Gov. Jim Justice who said this week that some “real action” is needed regarding the investigation.
Cheers to Jesse and Rebecca Juarez, of Mannington, for being recognized with a Preservation Persistence Award by the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia. Mannington Mayor Lora Michael nominated the couple for the honor.
Cheers also go out to Kathleen Thompson, of Fairmont, for her work in preservation as well. Having worked three consecutive terms for Preserve West Virginia AmeriCorps, Thompson received the Preservation Alliance’s Preservation Award.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for allocating $75,000 to the sheriff’s department at Wednesday’s meeting so the agency can finish the remaining work on an ongoing project between the sheriff and the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The new utility building will provide classroom space that can also be converted to teach self defense courses.
Cheers to emergency physician Tony Kelly, the state’s first member of the West Virginia First Foundation, an 11-member board that will oversee how the state’s opioid settlement funds will be disbursed. Kelly has some 40 years of experience working in hospitals in historic coal mining communities like Beckley and Welch.
Cheers to Greg Bray at Prickett’s Fort State Park for staging yet another spectacular reading of The Declaration of Independence on July 4 and to reenactor Keith Kopshina who served as orator for the event. Gayla Wick, a guest at the event, said it best, “It was moving and really nice, he did such a great job and it’s something that everybody should revisit from time to time. And if we don’t know our history, we’re liable to lose our democratic process.”
Cheers to the five teams of ‘Stars’ who will display quite of bit of bravery this fall when they take part in Marion County Dancing With The Stars. Cheers go out to Kevin Crockett and Jann Stewart, Dani DeVito and Catie Blankenship, Michael Garcia and Emily Garcia, John “JohnBoy” Palmer and Anne Bolyard and Brandon Corley and Birdie Hayes.
Cheers to Soup Opera for being there to provide a hot meal to those in need on Independence Day and every day and to all of the volunteers and donors who keep the organization going.
