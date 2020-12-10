Cheers to the Fairmont Woman’s Club and its unique fundraising program underway amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For a mere $20, the club is making it possible for Fairmont residents to own their own mansion. That is, a small-scale replica of the Fleming Mansion where the club meets and hosts events.
Cheers to the board members of the Fairmont Community Development Partnership for listening to concerns that alleged the organization had not been responsive to the needs of the community. As a means of righting the course, the board has vowed to host listening sessions in 2021 to field concerns from residents, which sounds like what could be a wellspring of ideas for the city’s future.
Cheers to civil engineering students at Fairmont State University who were instrumental in examining and reviewing the current status of the Mountain State’s infrastructure including bridges, dams, drinking water, roads and wastewater systems. And while the American Society of Civil Engineers-West Virginia Chapter gave the state’s infrastructure a grade of D, the experience the students received was priceless.
Cheers to the volunteers who put on their thinking caps of creativity to put together “Christmas in Our Town” in Barrackville this year using the utmost of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The town’s 8:15 p.m. fireworks display could be heard all the way into Fairmont last weekend.
Cheers to Pittsburgh-based gas producer EQT for stepping up last week to give a final boost of $3,000 to the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop, the volunteer organization that helps provide toys to children who may not have a Christmas otherwise. The toys were distributed Dec. 5 at the Fairmont Senior High Field House.
Cheers to Fairmont resident Dana Harrington for having the courage to tell her story of living through COVID-19 and double pneumonia at the same time. Like Harrington, our hope is that people come to grips with the fact that the coronavirus is not a hoax and start following the time-tested guidelines for cleanliness, distancing, face coverings and staying out of confined spaces before it is too late.
Cheers to newlyweds Greg and Ginger Tennant, who after almost 40 years apart, were married Dec. 5 in Fairview as family and friends witnessed the next chapter in their lives begin. We wish them the best of luck.
Cheers to the Fairmont Community Development Partnership and Fairmont-based architectural firm Omni Associates who are working to revitalize the long-abandoned former YMCA building alongside Fairmont Avenue. We believe the facility, when remodeled and repurposed, will be a boon to downtown Fairmont.
Cheers to theater students at North Marion High for their recent stage adaptation and performance of “The Telltale Lilac Bush” by Ruth Ann Musick and for the prestigious awards they garnered in recent state competition. Their work not only shows the resilience of youth, but shows that not even a global coronavirus pandemic will get in the way of creating great art.
Cheers to members of the Concerned Bikers of West Virginia for pitching in and collecting toys for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program to provide everything from toys to basic necessities to area children in need. The bikers’ donation will be merged with the multitude of donation already collected from area residents.
Cheers to Marion County School Superintendent Randy Farley and the Marion County Board of Education for making the decision to move classes to all-virtual instruction through the end of December in order to slow community spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
