Jeers to the members of the West Virginia Legislature who voted to create an entirely new layer of state bureaucracy by passing a bill to create an Intermediate Court. Not only does this action make government larger, it calls for spending millions of dollars at the same time the governor wants to shrink state revenues by ceasing the collection of state income taxes, which account for 40% of annual state revenue. These two actions run counter to the definition of conservative.
Jeers to an apparently flawed and failing system that allowed a four-year-old Fairmont boy to be turned back over to his mother who, police said, left him in the care of a man he feared. Only known as GA in the criminal complaint, the child told a Child Protective Services worker in January after an assault that he was scared and did not feel safe to be around the man who would eventually be charged with first-degree murder for the 4-year-old’s death. We simply have to do better for the sake of our children and our humanity as a whole.
Cheers to Communities of Shalom for helping the Fairmont Human Rights Commission obtain a grant to allow the commission to conduct cultural empathy training for Fairmont employees with the long-term goal of training employees of the police and fire departments as well. An even longer term goal is to create talking circles in the community-at-large to conduct the training.
Cheers to Marion County Schools for announcing it credit recovery program for students who have struggled through remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s programs like these that apply students to reach for a lifeline that gives them hope and achieve their goals of future self-sufficiency.
Cheers to Main Street Mannington for continuing to come up with unique programs that get residents involved and shopping its downtown area businesses. This week, the organization launched its “Special Easter Egg Search” where they hid four special eggs that have tickets inside them containing $25, $50, $75 and $100 “Mannington Bucks” that can be used at merchants in the downtown.
Cheers to the Fairmont Senior High cheer team for winning its first state championship in 21 years. Head cheer coach Nathy Janes said the team has “a lot of grit, this team, and this was their goal from the beginning.” Congratulations on a job well done and achieving your goal.
Cheers to the Morgantown-based nonprofit Your Community Foundation, which serves Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties, for celebrating its 10 anniversary after the merger of the Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia and the Greater Morgantown Community Trust. In 2020, YCF awarded more than $869,000 in grants and scholarships and awarded more than $150,000 to local nonprofits for COVID-19 relief, which accounted for more than $1 million awarded in grants and scholarships last year.
Cheers to the legislative process that forced officials from Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community and Technical College to sit down and hash out what officially and finally separating will entail instead of being forced to re-merge via House Bill 2805. Instead of becoming a division of Fairmont State, the community college will continue to nurture non-traditional students for amazing training for high-skill, high-wage jobs at an affordable price.
