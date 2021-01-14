Cheers to Pierpont Community and Technical College for naming Anthony Hancock interim president as the school’s president, Johnny Moore, prepares to leave for a new job. Moore will become Chancellor of Arkansas State University-Newport. Moore’s last day here will be Feb. 1.
Cheers to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for not only making its 2020 Annual Campaign goal but for raising 104% of its goal of $500,000. United Way raised $520,489 and broke its previous fundraising record of $503,475.
Cheers also to all of the donors, whether it be a workplace campaign or small dollar donations, who helped United Way meet and then exceed its goal.
Cheers to state Senator Mike Caputo, D-13, for taking the oath of office this week at the Marion County Courthouse in a local ceremony. After serving 24 years in the West Virginia House, Caputo prepares to serve residents of Monongalia and Marion counties in the state senate.
Jeers once again to West Virginia’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination and the chaos it is causing. For example, today in Harrison and Monongalia counties, seniors could pre-register for a vaccination event, but no such event is planned for Marion County.
Cheers to the Run to Road Road Race to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Marion County and its recent success in staging the race in-person. The race provides much-needed donations to fund efforts to teach reading and literacy skills to children and adults.
Cheers to WVU men’s basketball ‘big man’ Derek Culver who was recently placed on the Midseason Top 25 John Wooden Award watch list. Culver, who is often described as appreciative and engaging, keeps improving his shooting despite being a target of every opponents’ defense.
Cheers to the 25 tenants that have signed leases at Middletown Commons, the walkable, remodeled space formerly known as Middletown Mall. When completed, the venue is expected to lure shoppers here and boost the tax base in the meantime.
Cheers to freshmen Fairmont City Council members Anne Bolyard, Gia Deasey, Rick Garcia and Blair Montgomery who took the oath of office Tuesday night at the regular city council meeting. Residents are looking forward to seeing how you are ready to lead.
Cheers to the Marion County Public Library System for taking huge steps to help bridge the digital divide for Marion County library cardholders who need home access to the internet. Three local libraries now have hotspot devices cardholders can check out like books to gain web access.
Jeers to former West Virginia House Del. Derrick Evans, R-Wayne County, for leading what looked like a group of people into protected space inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to try and protest the Electoral College vote certification process as spelled out in the U.S. Constitution. Evans did the right thing and resigned, but will still face federal charges.
