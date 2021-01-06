Jeers to the complete ball-dropping of the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to rural America, particularly here in West Virginia. It was no secret prior to getting the vaccine that the demand would be as high as it is in the Mountain State, which consistently ranks as the most compliant state each year in terms of routine vaccinations for children.
Jeers to the tyrants who blindly followed Trump Wednesday and stormed the most iconic building in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Capitol. Trump did not win the Nov. 3 presidential election and democracy will prevail. Joe Biden won 306 Electoral Votes while Trump won 232. It’s time to quit whining and return to the reality that we are all Americans and deserve civil behavior.
Jeers to the facts and realities that led to the deaths of 16 Marion County residents, 35 Harrison County residents, and 42 Monongalia County residents thus far from COVID-19. We all have a role to play to stop the spread of the coronavirus. We must continue to do everything in our power to combat community spread even as the vaccine is being given to residents in West Virginia and around the country. Wash your hands, cover your cough, wear a mask, stay away from confined spaces with large groups of people.
Cheers to Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means and her tenacity in seeking to restore the lighting to the sides and underneath of the Million Dollar Bridge. This Fairmont icon presents a picture postcard image of the city that sets it apart from other locales and helps make the city special.
Cheers to members of the Marion County and Fairmont faith community who provided our readers in 2020 with a meditation for our weekly Faith Journeys page. Their words of wisdom offer readers an opportunity to stop and think about their own spiritual journey. And thank you to Rev. D.D. Meighen for helping us coordinate each column writer. Please keep up the good work.
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice for the manner in which he has handled vocal objections to his resort, The Greenbrier, hosting a New Year’s Eve party in which guests were videotaped on social media not wearing masks in a confined space. This party came just days after Justice postponed winter prep sports until March, which caused parents and athletes statewide to become even more angered and frustrated in the midst of the COVID pandemic.
Cheers to all of the volunteers, teachers and other education professionals for their role in creating the Homework Helpers program that is up and running successfully in Mannington and Monongah. The program is not only helping Marion County students catch up and work on lessons that they appear to not be grasping via remote learning, this is grassroots volunteerism at its finest. The program is also modeling to our children how a community comes together to find unique solutions to challenges that could have long-term impact.
Cheers to West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown for winning the Liberty Bowl by defeating Army. Getting to and winning a bowl game in a new coach’s second year can be tough in Division I football. We salute you for this accomplishment.
Cheers to WesBanco bank for replacing its time and temperature sign on its building at the corner of Jefferson and Adams streets. It’s landmarks like these that make downtowns special in small town America.
