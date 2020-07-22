Cheers to the Hospital Volunteer Association that formerly served Fairmont Regional Medical Center for reaching out to WVU Medicine to join forces and get back to volunteering at the newly-transformed Fairmont Medical Center, a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. While the coronavirus pandemic may make it more difficult to be hands-on at the hospital, the Association serves as a reminder that we all need comfort when we face a health care crisis.
This one is a mix of a Jeer and a Cheer for West Virginia University. While we agree that each student should be tested, it seems arbitrary that a $250 fine will be handed each student who does not comply with the new safety guidelines. At the same time, we applaud the university for taking a clear stand that they are taking the virus seriously and want to ensure a safe on-campus environment for students, faculty and staff. There just seems to be a better way. Also, where will these funds be spent once they accumulate? And what will the punishment actually measures look like?
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice for ignoring pleas from vocal members of the West Virginia House of Delegates who believe a Special Session should be called to decide how to spend $1.25 billion in CARES Act funds the state received from the federal government.
Cheers to WVU Extension for selecting Marion County Schools as one of three counties in The Mountain State to pilot a new teacher training program on how to handle, spot and counsel students who face addiction, whether personal addiction or in their homes.
Cheers to the Marion County Board of Education for having an ongoing conversation about what school reopening will look like in the fall amid the pandemic, which is not going away. The Board meets again Friday to continue the conversation. It would be an opportune time for parents and guardians to give input into the planning process before a plan is devised that some will not like.
Cheers to Fairmont City Council for voting to re-develop Norwood Park in East Side and to transform the park into an all-ability friendly park that residents of all physical makeup can use the park safely and freely.
Cheers to White Hall Town Council for officially voting to stop the planning for a fall festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the reality that Marion County and surrounding counties are back experiencing sharp increases in positive test results, that was a good decision.
Cheers to the Mannington District Fair for its innovative thinking this year. After initially canceling the fair, the Fair Board voted to change its mind and take the event virtual this year so as to keep the community engaged.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for setting up the Tax Increment Financing District for the Middletown Commons area. Commissioners recently approved $4.1 million in bond funding that will be used to build roads and install water and sewer for the project.
Cheers to the Marion County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau for coming up with innovative ways to share local history and engage a new generation with recently-released activity books for kids. Kids can color and draw in the books while waiting at local restaurants. They will learn something too.
