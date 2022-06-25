Jeers to the unfortunate circumstances that led to the cancellation of the remaining performances of “Matilda the Musical” with Fairmont State’s Town and Gown Players. COVID is among us and we keep getting reminded that caution is still needed in instances involving large groups of people. Masks still work.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission and Lyndsey Dugan for teaming up to produce the Sounds Good Festival banner/mural at the entrance to Palatine Park. The colorful design offers cheer to those who enter the park for the festival and into the future.
Cheers to the Marion County Technical Center for offering ways for youth to do some career exploration this summer. Students are doing hands-on training for welding, roofing, construction, electrical wiring, carpentry, culinary arts and auto repair — all essential skills that lead to fulfilling careers and fulfilling lives. Keep up the good work and keep exploring!
Cheers to the Barrackville Covered Bridge Society and other organizations that made the inaugural Covered Bridge Festival a success. It sounds like plans are already underway to roll out an improved festival for 2023. Now, Marion County, let’s all pitch in more to grow it even larger than before.
Cheers to the DFS Stop Program for putting together the Juneteenth Jubilee held at Windmill Park. The event focused a lot on bringing health care to those who need it most along with celebrating freedom and inclusion. As one person stated, it was event fit for the entire community.
Cheers to all of the Marion County residents who turned out June 20 to celebrate West Virginia Day at East Marion Park at the Jammin for Jobs & Justice event. Several environmental and labor groups joined forces to push Congress to pass a reconciliation budget bill that includes provisions that will create green jobs and help coal miners transition from coal to good-paying jobs working with windmills, turbines, solar and other cleaner energy solutions with the overall goal of fighting climate change.
Cheers to all of the volunteers who mobilized Tuesday for the Tygart Valley United Way Day of Action where workers did various ‘spruce-me-up’ projects. Volunteers helped paint and clean and other tasks at nonprofits that are United Way partner agencies, including Marion County Family Resource Network, Soup Opera and Main Street Fairmont.
Cheers to the Marion County Board of Education for giving outgoing board president Mary Jo Thomas a fond farewell as she has served her final month in office. Thomas, who chose not to seek re-election, served two, four-year terms on the board. Her seat will be filled by recently-elected George Boyles.
Cheers to the passion that John Aloi, owner of Papa Joe’s Famous Meats, has displayed in the recent dedication of his business in the town of Monongah. Originally operated in Farmington by Aloi’s great-grandfather “Papa Joe,” Aloi has possession of Papa Joe’s original sausage recipe, which has already been a hit with new customers. Let’s all get over there and check it out and shop local.
