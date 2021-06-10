Cheers to WVU Medicine officials and Gov. Jim Justice and everyone else in the community who had a role in saving our local hospital. Many residents of Fairmont are still soaking in the news that WVU Medicine plans to spend $110 million in a multi-year program to expand and rebuild what used to be Fairmont Regional Medical Center, which closed in March 2020. The most applauded aspect of the announcement is the addition of operating rooms so residents can stay in their town for surgery instead of having to travel 15 miles away from family.
Jeers to Marion County Board of Education members James Saunders and Richard Pellegrin and Board Vice President Donna Costello for stooping to a new low at Monday’s meeting. The public deserves professionalism from its school board. Remember, you’re serving the children of Marion County, not your personal agenda.
Cheers to the majority of the Marion County Board of Education on the hiring of Donna Hage to become the new school superintendent beginning July 1. Hage, currently the assistant superintendent of Harrison County Schools, will replace retiring superintendent Randy Farley whose last day is June 30.
Cheers to the Marion County Public Library System for using vast amounts of creativity to bring folks in to its Summer Reading Program.
Cheers to Main Street Rivesville for hosting its first Market on the Mon last weekend. It seems the event was deemed a success by members of the community. Keep events like these coming.
Cheers to the Fairmont Senior High girls’ lacrosse team for snagging their first postseason win against University High. Good luck tonight.
Cheers to President Anthony Hancock of Pierpont Community and Technical College and his staff for hosting Saturday’s “Picnic in the Park” event in which the school awarded $500 scholarships to students while offering a time to socialize and shake off the COVID-19 doldrums.
Cheers to the creativity and drive shown by Bellview resident Rachel Ellis who is developing a program called History in Skirts where she will portray and highlight successful women from throughout history. It’s creative ideas such as these that make a community fun and exciting.
Cheers to locally, homegrown tech firm TMC Technologies for be awarded a $24 million contract from NASA to develop simulation software for NASA’s new moon mission, Artemis. The contract will also create more jobs for West Virginia.
Cheers to all of the students in Marion County Schools who made the honor roll this semester. Now, enjoy your summer, but read so you can stay sharp and be ready to jump back in your studies in August.
Cheers to Logan Gaskins, of Fairmont, a 23-year-old small business owner who showed his leadership skills recently and rallied a group of 15 volunteers to cut the grass at Maple Grove Cemetery so it would look sharp for Memorial Day. The community needs more open hearts and caring souls like Gaskins.
Jeers to American Consolidated Natural Resources Holdings Inc. of St. Clairsville, Ohio, for the circumstances that led to the death of a coal miner last week. Trenten J. Dille, 26, of Littleton, died while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.