Jeers to the sponsors of House Bill 2626, which calls for closing each of the state’s four long-term care facilities citing the costs to maintain and repair them are unsustainable. If passed, the bill calls for closing the John Manchin Center in Fairmont and its accompanying health care clinic, both of which are in tip-top shape facility-wise. The logic in the bill is not logic.
Cheers to Fairmont City Council for taking steps to modify its Home Rule Plan in hopes of eliminating double taxation when it comes to remodeling, demolition and new residential construction. “What we are attempting to do is to modify our B&O tax where we don’t have to charge the developer B&O tax and then turn around and charge the subcontractors the same B&O tax,” said Mayor Tom Mainella.
Cheers to the teachers at the Marion County Technical Center and the Marion County School Board for supporting the center, which trains students using hands-on experience for careers that are in-demand. We should all celebrate February as Career and Technical Education Month.
Cheers to the members of the men’s and women’s golf teams at Fairmont State University as they recently launched a creative fundraising campaign called “The Falcons Have Landed.” Donors pay to have pre-printed signs placed, or “flocked” in someone’s yard similar to a prank. Then, to have the signs removed, the victim-homeowner must pay to have the signs removed, all in the name of fun and helping raise funds for the golf team.
Cheers to the organizers of the Three Rivers Festival and Pageants who are moving forward to host a successful event this year amid the COVID pandemic. Now, the pageant organizers are seeking pageant contestants.
Cheers to WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins and his team for reaching No. 10 in the latest college poll and for having recent successes on the road. The Mountaineers are 16-6 overall and 9-4 in the Big 12 Conference. It’s exciting to watch the team improve each week as tournament time draws closer having overcome some major adversity in the face of COVID.
Cheers to WVU geology professor Kathleen Benison and her unique role serving on a team of scientists who are consulting with the Mars rover Perseverance about which rocks to bring back to Earth from the Red Planet. The goal is to determine whether life exists — or has existed in the past — on Mars.
Cheers to the Vet Tech students at Pierpont Community and Technical College for re-starting their monthly pet washing events, which have been idle for the past 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The clinics provide students with hands-on experience that will enhance their skills when entering the job market.
Cheers to Claudio Corp. for taking a lead role on redeveloping downtown buildings in Fairmont as a means of sprucing up the town in hopes of luring new retail tenants. This is the type of investment that can truly transform a city.
Cheers to nonprofit Learning Options for coming up with a way to bring back its popular program “Science Saturdays.” Due to the lingering impact and concern of COVID, the program is heading outdoors to study exercise, garden science, wild bird science and forest science.
