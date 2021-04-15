Cheers to Literacy Volunteers of Marion County for keeping up its efforts to help the young and old learn to read and/or improve their reading skills. We urge every adult who has a spare hour or two during the week to chip in and become a tutor. After all, you could help change someone’s life.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for not having to reduce services while in the midst of cutting $2 million from the annual county budget. It’s commendable this take place at this chaotic point in world history with the COVID-19 pandemic creating so much financial uncertainty.
Cheers to Marion County School Superintendent Randy Farley for sticking to his guns and deciding to retire at the end of his current contract. A year ago, Farley said he was not sure if he wanted to serve as superintendent for too long and said that he would make his decision a year later, which is now. Kudos to Farley for a fruitful career serving our children.
Cheers to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and State Auditor J.B. McCuskey for teaming up recently to explain to local governments how the funds they will receive from the American Rescue Plan will be tracked and audited online as part of the state auditor’s office open government program. Transparency is great for government.
Cheers to the West Virginia House of Delegates for voting down 100-0 what was probably the worst bill thrown at them during this year’s legislative session — the governor’s plan to eliminate the state income tax. Members from both parties showed solidarity and voted to not to take up the senate bill, effectively killing a shot at income tax elimination this session.
Jeers to a system of bureaucracy and lack of accountability that appears to have led to a slide on Round Barn Road in Mannington, where at least one resident is at risk of losing her home after engineers said an adjacent state road is to blame for the slide.
Cheers to the local food pantries that continue to help families who face food insecurity. As summer approaches, it’s usually when food pantries experience a decline in donations. Let’s all chip in, Marion County, and keep them going. We’re all in this together.
Cheers to Fairmont City Council for joining in the state auditor’s open government program for transparency and financial accountability. When complete, residents can go online and view city finances. Any set of financial data can be pulled from the database and can be posted as a Facebook or Twitter post. For example, if the city bought a new police car or used money to fill a pothole.
Cheers to the Fairmont community for stepping up to the plate Sunday and helping support the Fairmont Senior High boy’s baseball team raise funds for the season. After no season last year, the teams are excited to get back out on the diamond.
Cheers to the Col. Morgan Morgan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for raising awareness about Patriot’s Day, which was proclaimed as April 19 in Fairmont. The day is set aside to remember the sacrifices paid by those who fought in the American Revolutionary War.
